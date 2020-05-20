Fort Ashby man charged in theft cases

CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was charged Wednesday in connection with two theft cases where the amount of items stolen totaled more than $20,000, the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said.
William Ray Fink, 53, of Fort Ashby, is accused of stealing two Cub Cadet zero turn lawn movers and a trailer — estimated at more than $18,000 — from Cumberland Outdoor Power on April 30 and the theft of an extension ladder, drainage pipe and erosion netting valued at about $2,000 from a Winchester Road construction site May 10.
Fink surrendered to authorities after warrants were issued for his arrest.
Police said surveillance video and photos from both locations helped investigators determine the thefts were committed by the same person.
Also, photos from the Winchester Road incident published on the Allegany County Sheriff's Office Facebook page reportedly led to several calls that identified Fink.
Police said the ladder and netting were recovered when deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police served a warrant at Fink's home last week. The mowers were also recovered — one near Burlington and one near Cumberland. The trailer was also recovered.
Fink was charged with two counts of theft and obliterating a serial number. He is free on personal recognizance pending his next court appearance.
