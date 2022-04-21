KEYSER, W.Va. — A new modular building will be built on the grounds at Fort Ashby Primary after the Mineral County Board of Education voted to approve its construction Tuesday.
The attending members of the board voted unanimously in favor of the $134,200 facility. Member Donnie Ashby wasn't present for the meeting.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said the modular building will be necessary to adequately accommodate students while the new Frankfort Elementary School in Short Gap is under construction. The new $21.3 million school will consolidate Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary, and construction is projected to take place in the 2023-2024 school year.
"We also wanted to get something quality enough that we could move it in a couple of years," Ravenscroft said of the modular building.
Wilmot Modular Structures, based in White Marsh, Maryland, was selected to build of the new facility.
The board also voted to approve former Frankfort Middle principal Julie McBee's resignation. Assistant principal Kevin Shupe will serve as acting principal.
