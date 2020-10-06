FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A medical cannabis company that announced its intent to purchase property in the Fort Ashby Business & Technology Park in February was one of 10 companies awarded a growers license Friday.
According to a press release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, Mountaineer Integrated Care has received permission to grow the plant for medicinal purposes at the Fort Ashby facility. Permits for processors and dispensaries have yet to be awarded. Per the release, patient cards are slated to start being issued in 2021.
The Mineral County Development Authority announced the receipt of a letter of intent to purchase a lot in the business park from the company in February.
“We are excited to partner with the Mineral County Development Authority in signing a contingent purchase agreement for the operation of our medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility,” MIC’s chief compliance officer, Abigail Nath, said in a press release at the time. “I believe it demonstrates our commitment to being a compliant operator within the regulations set forth and also provides us with an opportunity to bring meaningful job creation to the communities we hope to operate in.”
“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, in the release announcing the issuance of the permits. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”
Also granted a license Friday were Mountaineer Holding, Belle, Kanawha County; Harvest Care Medcial, Kearneysville, Jefferson County; Buckhannon Grow, Buckhannon, Upshur County; Holistic WV Farms I, Beaver, Raleigh County; Verano WV, Beaver, Raleigh County; Columbia Care WV, Falling Water, Berkley County; Tariff Labs, Left Hand, Roane County; Armory Pharmaceutical, Buckhannon, Upshur County; and Blue Ridge Botanicals, Southside, Mason County.
