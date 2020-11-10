FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — After a century of life that he dedicated to serving his country and community, George Beam says he’s “feeling pretty good.”
Beam — who celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 4 — is a nearly lifelong resident of Fort Ashby. Shirley Bosley, the younger of his two daughters with whom he and his wife recently moved in with, spoke for him for parts of a recent interview with the Times-News about his life.
He was born in Lake Gordon, Pennsylvania, but the family returned to their original home in the Fort Ashby area when Beam was 2 years old, where the rest of their family resided.
Beam and his wife Thelma wed when she was a senior in high school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1942, and served until the war’s end in November 1945. George and Thelma’s eldest daughter, Doris, was born while he was in the service, while Bosley was “the post-war baby,” she said.
Beam served with the 11th Armored Division 21st Armored Infantry battalion, and commanded a 60-millimeter mortar squad. Before deploying to Europe, he went to basic training at Fort Polk in Louisiana, then to Texas for further training and Camp Pendleton in California before ultimately shipping out from Fort Dix in New Jersey on “a cruise ship converted to a troop carrier,” Beam said.
While serving in Europe, Bosley said, Beam was “blown off a tank in combat” during the Battle of the Bulge. He was taken from the battlefield for treatment in Paris before being sent to England for four months to rest and recuperate from the back injury he sustained.
“And, as he was returning to the battle, the war ended,” Bosley said. “So he never really reconnected with his unit. He got orders to be taken back to the U.S.”
“You’d definitely think that was to his benefit,” Bosley said of the timing of her dad’s release from the hospital.
When he returned from the war, Beam worked for a time in Cresaptown for around four years before purchasing a Texaco gas station in Fort Ashby with his brother-in-law. A few years later, they added a motel and restaurant, “and that was their business complex they ran for 25 years,” Bosley said.
After that, he was “semi-retired,” Bosley said, working for a time for a seamless gutter company in town, spending winters in Florida with Thelma and time with his family, which grew over the years to include four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The couple also loved traveling; “They’ve been to Alaska seven times in a motorhome,” Bosley said.
In addition to his military service, Beam has been no stranger to community service.
Beam was also one of three men from the area who helped start the Fort Ashby Public Service District, which Bosley said helped bring water and sewer connections to the town and surrounding area. Beam had to travel “many times” to the state capitol in Charleston for training, Bosley said.
“That’s how the town is able to enjoy the good water system they have now. That’s where it all started,” Bosley said. “Dad was always community-oriented.”
Beam served as a past commander of the Fort Ashby VFW, which he helped get up and running after the war. He was also a master Mason and a member of the local Lions Club as well as Springfield Presbyterian Church.
“That’s about it,” Beam said of his accomplishments.
For his birthday last month, Bosley said, he got “recognition, citations and certificates” from all manner of West Virginia leaders, from Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to U.S. Rep. David McKinley, who honored him in remarks on the House floor in September.
“That was really special of McKinley to stand up on the floor of Congress and have his time designated to speak about Dad,” Bosley said.
Asked how he’s feeling these days, Beam was positive, content with a life well-lived.
“For a young man, I feel pretty good,” Beam said. “I sleep late in the morning and go to bed early at night. I enjoy my life with my daughter and my wife. My wife and I have had a wonderful life.”
