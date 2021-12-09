CUMBERLAND — Karli O'Neal, Olivia Looker and Carly Bennett combined for 50 points, and Fort Hill bounced back to crush Northern, 65-33, in its home opener on Wednesday night.
The Sentinels dropped their opener to Williamsport Tuesday, but they had a quick memory against the Huskies, opening to a 16-4 lead and leading by as many as 38 to move to 1-1 on the season.
"I think we played very well," Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. "We came out a little slow in the first half, but we made some adjustments at halftime and came out ready to roll.
"We had a tough game last night and they were a little tired. Took them a while to find their legs again, but they came together and they did really well. We're ready for a good season this year."
Like the rest of Western Maryland, Northern and Fort Hill are still adjusting after not having a 2020-21 basketball season due to the pandemic.
The Sentinels are more experienced and it showed. They're also fortunate to have a talented guard in O'Neal back in South Cumberland after the junior spent the past two years at Bishop Walsh.
"It brought back the cohesiveness they had playing together in middle school," Bennett said. "Whenever (O'Neal) decided to come back, her and her sister, they're just glad to have their friends back."
The inside-outside game of Looker and O'Neal, who tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, before halftime, allowed Fort Hill to build a 32-17 edge at intermission.
Carly Bennett took the torch in the third quarter with 10 points in the frame. The junior gave Fort Hill its first 30-plus-point edge after her put-back put the Sentinels ahead 50-19 with 1:30 on the third-quarter game clock.
By the time O'Neal hit her first trey — the final of her game-high 19 points — the Sentinels' lead had swelled to 61-23 with 5:10 left in the fourth. Not too long later, Fort Hill got its starters off the court.
Looker was second on the squad with 17 points on five field goals, two of the 3-point variety, and a 5 for 6 effort at the charity stripe. Bennett chipped in 14 points on six buckets, making 2 of 5 free throws.
Throw in the defense and rebounding of Brooklyne Noel, who ended with four points, and Fort Hill has all the pieces to compete this year.
"We have a lot of talent, and they're girls that love basketball," coach Bennett said. "They love sports in general, and they love Fort Hill. ... They'll get it, they have a lot of time to gel together.
"I'm a new coach, it's my first year coaching at the high school level and I'm learning as well. We're all kind of working together."
Alayzia Trimble garnered seven points, making a 3-pointer, off the bench. Hannah Hook and Abigail Spangler rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Northern is in the same boat as Fort Hill trying to play catch-up after the COVID season, but unfortunately for the Huskies, they don't have nearly the same experience.
With four freshmen, one sophomore, one junior and just one senior, it's still a work in progress. The one returning senior, Kylee Barnes, is the only player on the Huskies to have started a varsity basketball game before.
"I have a lot of young kids, obviously," Northern head coach Alisa Miller said. "Lot of learning curves. A lot of things I saw tonight that we have to work on. A lot to learn."
Barnes, Emma Hostetler and Kaylee Bowser scored four points on two field goals apiece. Lydia Nelson looked like the most confident player, tallying 16 points on eight buckets.
"She's only a sophomore, so this is her first game," Miller said of Nelson.
Northern's best stretch took place during the second quarter, when a trio of finishes by Nelson at the rim pulled the Huskies to within 20-13.
Northern was having success trapping Fort Hill with its 1-2-2 full-court press, forcing turnovers and cashing in transition opportunities. For the undersized Huskies, speed will be the name of the game.
"We've got to live and die by the fast breaks and go from there," Miller said. "Our shots tonight, some of them were throwing them instead of shooting them. We just need to get more comfortable. It'll come."
When Northern couldn't get out and run, Fort Hill's 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone defenses gave the Huskies all sorts of trouble, holding the Garrett County school to just four points in the first and third quarters.
"They do a good job on defense," coach Bennett said of her Sentinels. "They're good teammates, and they're already starting to gel this season."
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill routed Northern, 47-11. Nevaeh Bunbasi (10), Lindsay Fleming (10), MaeLeigh Plummer (9) and Talia Young (9) led the Sentinels in scoring. Northern's Leah Mckenzie tallied four points.
Fort Hill (1-1) hosts Mountain Ridge in an early season WestMac bout on Friday at 7 p.m. Northern (0-1) hosts Hancock at 6 p.m.
