Jonathan James joined the Marine Corps about 10 days after graduating from Fort Hill High School in 1998.
“I was with the Marines about four and a half years. I had a year in Japan and then after Japan, the Marines sent me to Quantico for a day and then assigned me to the Pentagon,” James said. “I was assigned to the Pentagon in January 2001. It’s hard to believe now looking back that it has been 20 years since the day I will never forget. Sept. 11.”
In the September edition of Allegany Magazine, James recounts his firsthand experience detailing being in the Pentagon building and being only a mere feet away from the destruction that fateful day.
“The night before — on Monday, Sept. 10, I had been working late. I went to the Navy Command Center right down the hall from my office to send a classified fax. It was an office that was literally right down the hall from me,” he writes in his submitted piece to the magazine. “The next morning, 35 of the 42 people who worked in that office — the office I had just been in the night before — were killed in the attack.”
James says he had the radio in the office inside the Pentagon tuned to a Washington morning show when the mood of the show turned very serious. The air personality was talking about the plane crashes in New York when a mere seconds later, James’ day and life would be altered.
“I turned to the guy in the office next to me and said, ‘This might not be the safest place to be right now.’ And not more than a minute after I said that, we heard this loud explosion and our walls just shook,” he said. “People always ask me — ‘what did it sound like? What did it feel like?’ It felt and sounded like a plane hitting a building at 500 mph.”
James said the building filled with a thick smoke almost immediately. Emergency doors designed to smother fire began to automatically close, which would have locked James and his fellow officers inside their offices.
“It got tricky trying to get out. There was smoke and it smelled. People were coughing and running everywhere,” he remembers. “The door to the room where we were was controlled by a sensor and by our key codes and our passes and nothing was working. It would not open and we were inside in a room filling with smoke. It took the weight of three Marines to force that door open so we could get out. Then there were emergency fire doors closing that had to be reopened to get people out”
James also remembers the mass confusion that followed as well.
“There’s 25,000 people who work in that building — or more — on any given day. And they were all trying to find their way outside,” he said. “There were people everywhere. Just running around everywhere. I went through the courtyard and made my way into the parking lot. Once outside, I saw people getting out of the building and dropping to the ground to get their breath or from the shock of all of it.”
James remembers he was able to find his car and because of a habit of locking his keys in his car, he had hidden a key in a magnetic box under the vehicle and was able to get into his car. He offered to escort a female Navy officer who had also been inside the building to her husband’s office in Quantico, Virginia, where she would be safe. As they drove, they noticed the sky above them filling with jet fighters heading in all ordered directions.
Having left a military-issued cell phone in the office inside the Pentagon, he then drove to his uncle’s house in Washington to phone his family home in Cumberland to let them know he had survived.
“My mom was the school nurse at Fort Hill at the time and one of her students had told her a plane had hit the Pentagon and Mom knew I was in there,” James said. “She took that pretty hard.”
Around 4 p.m. that same day, he had a chance to watch the television news and see the footage. “It was then I became aware of everything that happened that day. When you are right in the middle of it, you aren’t really thinking about it. It hits you later.”
He later found out the office he had been sitting in earlier that morning was destroyed. The fire that consumed that end of the Pentagon after the plane struck had reached that room. James said he also learned later that the nose of the plane was found a mere 100 feet from his desk inside the building.
“Out of our actual office there were no victims but I know personally six people who died that day,” James said.
The employees of the Pentagon were then dispatched to temporary offices in buildings throughout the area. His office was relocated to Crystal City, Virginia, while the FBI and other officials investigated the crime scene and the Pentagon could be repaired.
“It took about five months to get the Pentagon open again. It was really amazing how fast they got that back together. And then we all moved back into the Pentagon,” James recalls.
But the events of the day were not over. Even after deciding to not renew his contract with the U.S. Marines, even after being deployed to the Middle East for active duty when the war began, James said Sept. 11, 2001, still haunts him. Being in the building and feeling it shake and maneuvering through the thick clouds of suffocating smoke continues to sneak into his subconscious.
“That day gave me my own struggles that have stayed with me. PTSD for sure. And some substance abuse issues which I dealt with. It was a struggle I won’t lie,” James reveals in the magazine story. “When people want to talk about it, I used to just walk away. I moved home to Cumberland and was there from 2005 to about 2017. I was working at the federal prison there and transferred out to Colorado. Now I am living in Colorado where I am an OSHA inspector. While working in the prison system, I saw some gory things and at times, those things took me back to what I saw on Sept. 11. There is a lot that triggers those memories still.”
James said that over the last two decades, he has learned many life lessons that came from the events and the aftermath of Sept. 11. Some of those lessons are good and some are bad.
“I learned that day there are people in this world who just want to do bad things to us for no other reason other than being an American. I sometimes wonder if we are loosening our grip. I wonder sometimes if we have started to forget what happened that day,” he said. “We were attacked on Sept. 11 and on Sept. 12, you couldn’t find an American flag anywhere. And now the American flag is offensive to some people.
“September 11 is a day I will never forget. Once I figured out the weight of the day and what happened, I realized how lucky I was to have survived it. But I still have that survivor’s guilt — everyday. I probably think about that day everyday. Every single day. I have occasional nightmares about it still and sleepless nights. Something like that stays with you your whole life, I think.”
Jonathan James’ complete firsthand account appears in the September edition of Allegany Magazine. Shane Riggs is the managing editor of that magazine, a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News.
