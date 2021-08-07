DELHI, N.Y. — Fort Hill graduate Zach Ward will be tasked with ushering in a new era of women’s soccer at SUNY Delhi after being appointed as the Broncos’ head coach on July 28.
Ward, who graduated from Fort Hill in 2008, most recently served as assistant women’s soccer coach at WVU Potomac State College under Mo Pratt.
Prior to his year with the Catamounts, Ward was an assistant with the women’s team at Maine Maritime Academy, winners of the 2019 North Atlantic Conference championship. Ward spent three seasons in Castine, Maine, from 2017 to 2019, when the Mariners won 31 games.
Ward, who has a Bachelor’s degree in sport management from Robert Morris University and a Master’s degree in exercise science/physical education at McDaniel, was athletic director and boys and girls soccer coach at Calvary Christian Academy from 2013 to 2017. His boys teams combined for 54 wins, including back-to-back Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championships in 2013 and 2014. The girls team won 29 games and were third-place finishers in MDCC action in 2013 and 2014.
“On behalf of the athletics department, I am very pleased to introduce Zach Ward as our next head women’s soccer coach,” SUNY Delhi Director of Athletics Bob Backus said in a release. “He brings a great deal of soccer experience and knowledge to SUNY Delhi and I’m confident that our women’s soccer program will continue to flourish as we venture into our first full year of NCAA Division III active membership.”
“I am so grateful for this opportunity that has been given to me to lead the women’s soccer program at SUNY Delhi,” said Ward. “I want to thank Mr. Backus and the rest of the search committee for their time throughout the hiring process. It is an exciting time in all of athletics as we get ready to venture into our first season as full NCAA Division III members.
“I am looking forward to being back in the North Atlantic Conference and competing in-conference and in-region. It is my goal to bring my enthusiasm and passion for the game each day and see women’s soccer continue to grow at Delhi. I am anxious to get started and cannot wait to work with my players, fellow coaches, alums, and the community. Let’s get to work.”
Ward inherits a Broncos team that won 20 games and achieved back-to-back NAC tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.
Ward holds an Advanced National Diploma with United Soccer Coaches and Level I/II/III Goalkeeping Diploma, as well as United States Soccer Federation D License. He is working towards his Premier Diploma with United Soccer Coaches.
