CUMBERLAND — After dominating facing a run-heavy attack in Week 1, Fort Hill will quickly have to pivot to defending against a pass-heavy offense as the Sentinels welcome Old Mill to Greenway Avenue Stadium this evening.
The Sentinels dominated in just about every category on the statsheet, amassing nearly 400 yards of offense in a 17-7 win over Northern last week at Greenway.
Fullback Blake White led the charge with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Breven Stubbs added 10 rushes for 89 yards and a score.
Quarterback Bryce Schadt was 3 of 6 passing for 44 yards — Tavin Willis hauled in all three passes while tallying six carries for 27 yards out of the backfield.
Old Mill, a Class 4A team out of Millersville in Anne Arundel County, is coming off a 59-0 win over North County to open the season.
Myles Fulton, quarterback of the Patriots, threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns on nine completions, with Donte Craggette-Drake being on the receiving end of 165 of those yards and three touchdowns. Anthony Taylor added 63 rushing yards and a pair of scores out of the backfield.
The Patriots returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a score and piled on 20 second-quarter points for a 26-0 lead at halftime. Old Mill also had a pair of defensive touchdowns with a 25-yard interception return by Jerrel Howard and a 10-yard fumble recovery return by Trevion King Rankin.
Despite the contrasting styles of a pass-heavy attack in Old Mill vs. Fort Hill’s Wing-T offense, Fort Hill will have Division I prospects Stubbs and Willis on the outside defending the pass.
The Sentinels should have their work cut out for them after nearly 100 yards worth of penalties and a pair of turnovers hampered them against Northern.
Last week, Old Mill didn’t have any turnovers while forcing five turnovers — three fumbles and two interceptions against a North County team that hasn’t won more than three games since 2016 and hasn’t finished above .500 since 2009.
Old Mill (1-0) at Fort Hill (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Old Mill def. North County, 59-0; Fort Hill def. Northern, 17-7
FOR THE RECORD: Since falling to Dunbar in the 2017 state title game, Fort Hill has won 27 of its last 30 games. ... The Sentinels and Patriots have combined for seven state championships and 10 state title game appearances since 2008. ... Old Mill has made the state title game three times, winning the Class 4A championship in 2009 and 2011. ... Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader graduated from Old Mill in 2012. As a senior, Hader went 10-0 on the mound with a 0.30 ERA and 125 strikeouts while holding a batting average north of .400.
Allegany (1-0) at Boonsboro (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 7-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 13, 2019 — Boonsboro won, 28-27
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Anacostia (D.C.), 14-6; Boonsboro d. Catoctin, 14-7
FOR THE RECORD: The two teams’ first five meetings all came in the first round of the 1A West playoffs, with Allegany winning each by a combined score of 155-48. Since the Campers beat Boonsboro twice in 2017, 58-13 and 49-7, they’ve dropped the last two in the series. ... Allegany is coming off a 14-6 season-opening victory at Anacostia (D.C). Sophomore quarterback Brody Williams accounted for both touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, throwing for 86 yards and rushing for 43 more. Braylon White was the Campers’ top rusher with 17 carries for 74 yards. Brayden Hedrick caught three passes for 65 yards and a TD. Cayden Bratton had an interception on defense. ... Boonsboro beat Catoctin by a score, as touchdowns by Sean Gollogly and Brayden Ord gave the squad a 14-0 lead going into halftime. The offense sputtered in the second half after its quarterback got nicked up, but the Warriors held on for a season-opening win. Boonsboro is trying to start 3-0 against 1A West teams, with a matchup against Brunswick following the Campers.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) at Catoctin (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mountain Ridge leads, 2-1
LAST MEETING: Sept. 13, 2019 — Catoctin won, 44-0
LAST WEEK: Mountain Ridge d. Southern, 84-0; Catoctin lost to Boonsboro, 28-27
FOR THE RECORD: After opening in 2007, Mountain Ridge enjoyed a pair of lopsided victories over Catoctin, blasting the Cougars, 33-6 in ‘07 and 42-16 in 2008. Catoctin was a different team from the one a decade prior when it routed the Miners, 44-0, in Frostburg en route to the 1A State Championship in 2019. ... The Miners enter tonight with a target on their back after an 84-point win over Southern — the largest in Western Maryland since at least 1952, when Allegany beat Ridgeley, 81-0, in what’s still the most lopsided game in Greenway Avenue Stadium history. Bryce Snyder was a perfect 6 for 6 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Shimko carried it five times for 84 yards and a TD; Jaden Lee had five touches for 74 yards and a score himself. Nathaniel Washington caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Snyder, and Mountain Ridge’s defense forced seven turnovers. ... Catoctin was on the losing end of a surprising outcome last week, falling to Washington County’s Boonsboro, 14-7. JD McCallian had an 80-yard strip and score for the Cougars’ lone points in their opener.
Washington (1-1) at Frankfort (2-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 6-4
LAST MEETING: Oct. 9, 2020 — Washington won, 20-19
LAST WEEK: Frankfort d. Hampshire, 21-8; Washington lost to Spring Mills, 7-0
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort will be going into tonight’s game looking for some revenge after Washington handed the Falcons their only defeat of the 2020 season, a 20-19 win at Terry L. Marcus Stadium in Charles Town. ... Frankfort was led on the ground again by Peyton Clark against Hampshire, contributing 110 yards on 16 carries. Parker VanMeter carried it 18 times for 88 yards, and Joel Myers rushed for 71 yards — including an electric 47-yard rushing touchdown. Landon Kinser and VanMeter had interceptions on defense. ... Washington shut out Hedgesville, 20-0, in its opener. Koltin Childress scored both touchdowns on the ground and Hannah Hill kicked a pair of field goals.
Spring Mills (1-1) at Hampshire (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Spring Mills leads, 6-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 11, 2020 — Spring Mills won, 55-7
LAST WEEK: Hampshire lost to Frankfort, 21-8; Spring Mills d. Washington, 7-0
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire took the first two games of the series when the teams began playing in 2013, 49-7 and 35-28, under then-head coach Darren Grace. Since then, Spring Mills has won six straight, the closest a 28-21 overtime battle in Romney, West Virginia, in 2019. ... Hampshire followed up a shutout 21-0 victory over Preston with a hard-fought loss to Frankfort. The Trojans were penalized nine times for 80 yards and turned the ball over four times, while the Falcons had zero giveaways. Senior quarterback Alex Hott completed 15 of 27 passes for 122 yards and rushed for 44 yards. Stephen Leonard scored Hampshire’s lone score during the fourth quarter. ... Spring Mills is still figuring out how to replace do-it-all dual-threat quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson, who is now at Glenville State. With Jameer Hunter, a wide receiver last year under center, Spring Mills was routed by Musselman before shutting out Washington. It could be Hampshire’s best chance in years to get one in the win column in the series.
Northern (0-1) at Albert Gallatin, Pa. (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Northern lost to Fort Hill, 17-7; Albert Gallatin d. Yough (Pa.), 40-0
FOR THE RECORD: Northern and Albert Gallatin have never played. The team from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, is on plenty of local schedules this year. Allegany beat Albert Gallatin, 49-28, in 2019 during a game known for its horrible injury luck for the Campers. In addition to the Huskies, the Colonials are slated to face Allegany and Southern later in the year. ... Northern fell to Fort Hill, 17-7, at Greenway Avenue Stadium last Friday. The Huskies were led on offense by Jamison Warnick, who had 18 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Northern’s defense had a bend but don’t break attitude against the Sentinels, with linebackers Ethan Sebold and Chance Ritchey collecting 16 and 15 tackles, respectively. Sebold also had a pair of interceptions. ... Albert Gallatin routed Yough by 40 points last week. Head coach Drew Dindl runs the triple-option and has three seniors in their backfield in quarterback Tristan Robinson, slotback Bruno Fabrycki and fullback Shawn Loring.
Petersburg (1-0) at Pendleton Co. (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Pendleton Co. leads, 15-8
LAST MEETING: Sept. 11, 2020 — Petersburg won, 20-14
LAST WEEK: Both teams idle
FOR THE RECORD: The Petersburg-Pendleton County rivalry has been contested every season since 1998. After winning just twice in 13 tries to begin the series, Petersburg has taken 6 of 10, including 4 of 5 since 2016. Petersburg is 2-9 all-time in Franklin, West Virginia. Neither team played last week. ... Petersburg is led by quarterback Cody Nuzum and running back Peyton Day. Nuzum threw for 76 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 22 carries for 124 yards and two more TD’s in a 56-58 shootout victory over Berkeley Springs. Day had 153 yards on three scores and Logan Thorne tallied 100 more rushing yards for the Vikings. ...
Tucker Co. (1-1) at East Hardy (2-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 11-5
LAST MEETING: Oct. 23, 2020 — East Hardy won, 39-6
LAST WEEK: East Hardy d. Clay-Battelle, 45-13; Tucker Co. d. Tygarts Valley, 16-14
FOR THE RECORD: Tucker County won three of the first four matchups between the two teams, but it’s been all East Hardy as of late. The Cougars have won 8 of 9, scoring at least 39 points in each of its previous five victories over Tucker. Tucker last won in 2018, when the squad toppled East Hardy, 21-12, at R.H. Armstrong Memorial Field. ... East Hardy has cruised to two straight wins with an electric air raid attack, boasting the leading passer, receiver and one of the leading rushers in the area. Quarterback Mason Miller has completed 18 of 28 passes for 346 yards and 5 touchdowns so far. Damian Iman 211 yards and four rushing scores. Wide receiver Dawson price has an area-best 266 receiving yards — on a 19 yard-per catch average — and five touchdowns.
Oak Glen (1-0) at Keyser (1-0)
GAME POSTPONED: Tonight’s matchup between Keyser and Oak Glen has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Oak Glen program. The Golden Tornado are still looking for an opponent for tonight as of the time of writing.
