CUMBERLAND — While an exact date hasn’t been set, Gov. Larry Hogan “in the near future” will announce one of two finalists, which include a local resident, as the next student member of the Maryland State Board of Education, his office said Tuesday.
Allison Schultz, an 11th grade Fort Hill High School student, advanced Saturday in a competition for a seat on the 2022-2023 state education board.
She was among five nominees to participate in the Maryland Association of Student Councils virtual legislative session, where she and Merin Thomas, a student from James M. Bennett High School in Wicomico County, became the final candidates for the state seat.
“The governor always makes the final decision, however, the Appointments Office acts as advisors in the process,” Shareese Churchill, Hogan’s spokeswoman, said via email Tuesday.
Karen L. Crawford has been involved with MASC since the 1970s and today is the organization's assistant executive director.
“We did forward (to the governor's office) the recommendations for each candidate from their principal, a teacher, an activity advisor, and a community leader,” she said via email Tuesday.
While the current student member of the state board, Kevin Bokoum, is a resident of nearby Washington County, if Schultz is chosen, she will be the first student from Allegany or Garrett counties, according to a historical timeline on the MASC website.
Fort Hill Principal Candy Canan said Schultz has "worked extremely hard to demonstrate her desire to put Allegany County Public Schools on the map" throughout the process to attain a seat on the state education board.
"She has taken the time to thoughtfully present her platform to students across the state, and has focused on improving the presence of the student voice in matters that concern them greatly," Canan said via email Tuesday. "I have been impressed with her positive approach to issues and feel she will represent not only the students of Allegany County well, but all students in the state of Maryland. As principal of Fort Hill, I am very proud of Allison and her leadership."
According to her resume, Schultz, 16, has been class president since 2019, Fort Hill color guard captain since 2021 and plays tennis.
Her memberships include the National Honor Society, Rho Khappa Social Studies Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
After she graduates from high school, Schultz hopes to pursue a medical field path.
“I am also planning to apply to the Air Force Academy, into the behavioral health field of study,” she said recently.
The MASC website also features personal statements from the candidates.
“Due to my Mom's religious upbringing, she couldn't receive an education, as it was portrayed in a negative connotation,” Schultz stated. “As her proud daughter, I get to have the opportunity that she longed for. Not once should we take for granted our right to an education.”
