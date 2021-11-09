CUMBERLAND — Allegany waited until the biggest moment of the season to play its finest match, but top-seeded Fort Hill proved why it’s still the team to beat out West.
Twice the Campers came back from a set down, and up 8-7 in the decisive tiebreak set, they were just seven points from victory. Fort Hill countered with a 5-0 run to separate, and the Campers never recovered.
Fittingly, a Brooklyne Noel spike was the finishing blow as the Sentinels (11-3) overcame an upstart Allegany (7-8) squad, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11 on Monday night.
“Overall, I’m happy with how we played,” Sentinels head coach Lindsey Fisher said. “We know Allegany’s gotten better the whole year, so it was a really tough win.
“I’m glad we figured it out at the end of the fifth. We were down most of that game too. Coming back in that fifth game was pretty big.”
No. 1 Fort Hill now turns to the 1A West championship game at home against No. 2 Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
For No. 4 Allegany, its season comes to an end. Though there are no moral victories in sports, the Campers can hang their hats on the effort they gave with their season on the line.
Despite facing 1-0 and 2-1 holes in game count, Allegany continued to battle back.
“That’s some of the best volleyball we’ve seen in this area in a long time,” Campers head coach Cassie Murray said. “I told my girls, ‘You can be upset, especially you seniors. But the way that you guys played, you better hold your head high and keep it up there.’
“They worked so hard, they played hard and they never gave up. I’ve said it before, the attitudes are amazing, and that’s what makes good ball teams win games.
“No matter where you’re at in the score, you have to keep playing until it’s over. They showed that, they didn’t give up, they kept playing. In life down the road, outside of volleyball, that’s going to be huge for them.”
The turning point in the decider came with the score level at 8-all.
Jovie Breitfeller broke the gridlock when the Sentinel freshman’s spike clipped off the netting and found the court for a kill. From that point onward, a series of Allegany miscues kept the Campers at arm’s length.
“They kind of made some mistakes and we didn’t,” Fisher said of the tiebreak. “That was kind of the turning point. We got on top then. Just served tough, we passed the ball really well. Once Brooklyne got to the front row, I thought we had a chance to win (points).”
Noel led the way with a game-high 26 kills and 15 digs for a double-double, adding five blocks and four aces. Breitfeller, who chipped in a double-double of her own with 17 kills and 13 digs, also cracked home a crucial spike to give the Sentinels a 13-9 edge in the fifth.
With a blend of experience and youth, the duo up front proved a difficult task for Allegany to overcome.
“She can hit, pass, serve, anything,” Fisher said of Noel. “She always does well, I know what I’m going to get out of her.
“And my freshman outside hitter Jovie, tonight was her best game. So she definitely helped us big time tonight. I think she had fewer errors and more kills than normal, so she came up huge.”
Fort Hill setter Ryley Palumbo had a stand-out performance of her own, garnering a match-best 48 assists with eight digs, four kills and two aces.
The chess match between the Allegany hitters and Noel was evident throughout. Early on, the Campers found success with Faith Stevenson and Ada McFarland pushing kills over the long blocker.
As the match progressed, Noel, Breitfeller and their Sentinel teammates caught on and tried to take away the open space. Though the end result isn’t what Allegany wanted, it executed its game plan to near perfection in the second and fourth sets.
“We talked about blocking, we worked a lot on situational hitting around the block,” Murray said. “(Noel) can jump out the gym everywhere. She’s everywhere. So you have to learn how to hit left, right and go up and over. And then how to block it, reading her body language.”
While she doesn’t get the satisfaction of ending many points, Sentinels senior Chloe Delsignore was a brick wall defensively.
In one sequence, with Fort Hill leading 13-9 in the tiebreak, Delsignore made a trio of diving digs in succession, though McFarland would eventually secure the kill to give Allegany the point. Delsignore accumulated 41 digs and six points in the triumph.
“She gives 100% all the time,” Fisher said. “Her and Brooklyne are the ring leaders out there for sure.”
To force a fifth set, Allegany played in an inspired fourth.
Tied at 23 apiece, Camper junior Madison Rhul pushed the ball over the Fort Hill blockers to force a set point. Then Stevenson — who finished with 12 kills, two aces and a dig — slotted a serve perfectly on the left end line to bring the Alco faithful to their feet.
McFarland equaled Stevenson with 12 kills, adding a service point, an ace, one assist and four blocks. Zoey Rhodes tallied a double-double with 15 service points and 20 assists with three aces and three digs.
Anna Martz was good for 20 digs to lead the Campers, contributing six service points and an ace, too.
After Fort Hill took the opening set 25-16, ending on a 6-0 run capped by a Breitfeller kill, Allegany narrowly tied the tally at a set each.
The two city rivals went back and forth until some miscommunication on the Sentinels’ side resulted in Allegany forcing a set point. The Campers took it, 25-23, when McFarland’s service landed perfectly on the service line.
The Sentinels opened the third set up 19-8, but Allegany battled back behind a 9-2 run that pulled it to within four at 21-17. However, Noel hammered home a spike to deny the Campers the comeback victory in the stanza.
Though Allegany proved to be a difficult challenge in pushing the match to a fifth, Fort Hill rallied to overcome the pesky Campers and secure a spot in the 1A West title game against Mountain Ridge.
In its semifinal on Monday night, Mountain Ridge beat Northern, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Fort Hill has another tough squad on its hands on Wednesday with a trip to the state quarterfinals on the line. The Sentinels triumph over Allegany showed they won’t shy away from a challenge.
“We figured we were going to see them,” Fisher said of the Miners. “They beat us the last time we played them, so we’re excited to play them. I think it’s going to be another really good match.”
