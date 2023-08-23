CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill potable water reservoir will be offline until Oct. 6 so a liner and floating cover can be replaced, according to the Cumberland Engineering Department.
While the reservoir is offline, some hydrants will be opened throughout the city to help bleed air out of the system. Water customers near the open hydrants may experience a moderate decrease in pressure.
For more information, call 301-759-6600.
