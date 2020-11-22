CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill track & field star Ryann Bennett signed with James Madison University last week, where she’ll compete as a thrower.
The Fort Hill discus record-holder with a distance of 130’ 3”, Bennett was the youngest athlete to compete in the prestigious Penn Relays during her sophomore campaign, becoming the first ever Sentinel accepted to the meet. She finished 13th in the discus field.
Before Bennett missed out on the outdoor season her junior year, she clocked in at second in the Maryland Indoor Track & Field State Championships in shot put with a distance of 36’ 4.5”, improving on her third-place finish the prior year. She was named the Sentinels’ Female Junior Athlete of the Year.
In her most recent outdoor season, Bennett won the state’s track & field discus championship with a 128’ 4”. She burst onto the season her freshman year, when she placed fourth in Maryland for discus with only 10” separating her from second place.
Bennett is also Keyser’s Turbin Invitational Track Meet discus record-holder with a 128’ 3”, and she is a two-time competitor in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Track Meet.
Bennett is also a three-year Fort Hill varsity volleyball player, and is in the top 10% of graduating class. A member of the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society, she plans to major in Kinesiology at James Madison.
The Dukes compete in the Colonial Athletic Association of the NCAA’s Division 1. They’ve won one conference title in 2012 and have sent four athletes to the NCAA championships.
