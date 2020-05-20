Fort Hill's Ternent disappointed softball 'ripped away from us'

With the coronavirus canceling spring sports throughout the country, we’ve been unable to complete our usual Student Athlete of the Month.
In lieu of that, we’ve decided to highlight some standout senior athletes around the area. This edition pays tribute to Fort Hill softball player Hailey Ternent.
Ternent — a four-year varsity standout — is the anchor on the defensive side of the ball, playing multiple positions. She batted .267 last season, getting on base nearly half the time with an on-base percentage of .468.
Going into the year, her teammates named her one of the team’s three captains.
“Hailey is a tremendous athlete; a leader and a true delight to coach,” Sentinel head coach Jason McMahan said. “Throughout her four years as a member of the Fort Hill softball team she has given 110% effort in every practice and every game and never complains. Her goal is to not only be the best but to also give her best for her teammates, coaches and community.
“She has been loyal to the red and white and takes pride in wearing the uniform in every sport.”
Boasting a 4.25 cumulative GPA, Ternent plans to attend WVU Potomac State College as a student athlete — playing soccer — after graduation. In soccer she won three straight Times-News Goalkeeper of the Year awards to close out her career — the first time that’s been accomplished.
“She carries herself well, maintaining a positive disposition, and displays a confidence for all of her teammates to follow,” McMahan said.
Entering the spring, Ternent was looking forward to the softball season with anticipation. In her eyes, the team had the potential to be one of the top competitors in the area.
“I was incredibly excited for this spring season to start up,” she said. “All of the girls were enthusiastic and ready to work hard. We were all positive and ecstatic to get together as a unit.
“I was most excited for this season, not only because it was my fellow seniors and my last year, but because it felt like all the work we had done throughout our four years at Fort Hill was going to pay off.”
Upon hearing the season would never be played, Ternent was understandably crushed. Like most seniors, she had put in the training the previous three seasons with the expectation of going out on a high note.
She never got that chance.
“It makes me really unhappy and upset to see the season we were going to have ripped away from us,” Ternent said. “I’m especially unhappy to know I will never get to be coached by our amazing coaching staff again.”
Her coach felt the same way about Hailey and her teammates. All of McMahan’s seniors had played on the varsity level since their freshman year, and he’ll never have an opportunity to see their final effort come to fruition.
“This year’s senior class invested a tremendous amount of time and work during the off season,” he said. “Most of them dedicated themselves to our strength and conditioning program as well as individual winter workouts.
“For them not to get the opportunity to put it all together and leave it on the field their senior season seems unjust. It has been a pleasure to coach all of my seniors throughout their time at Fort Hill and I am confident that they will all succeed in the game of life.”
Ternent won’t soon forget her time at Fort Hill. Though it didn’t play out as she always envisioned, her past memories go a long way to make up for the heartache.
“To lose all of the most memorable experiences to the coronavirus seems unreal and heartbreaking,” she said. “Our team was crushed to learn we would never step on the field again as the 2020 softball Sentinels. I feel forever grateful to be remembered as a Sentinel.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
