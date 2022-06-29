CUMBERLAND — A forum was held for Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education candidates Tuesday at Allegany College of Maryland.
The forum was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, Allegany Media and WFWM.
The event, moderated by Jeremy Irons, chairman of the chamber’s legislative committee, included candidates, David Bohn, Bob Farrell, Janet Heavner, Lori Lepley, Meggin Mille and Linda Widmyer.
Candidate Keesha Marie McClellan did not participate.
“Candidates will be given the same questions and have the same amount of time to answer,” Irons said.
Questions were not shared with candidates prior to the forum, Irons said.
Two open BOE seats are occupied by incumbents Bohn and Farrell, and school board member Deb Frank is not seeking reelection.
The primary election will be held July 19.
The candidates answered questions on a variety of topics.
In opening statements, Bohn said he’s been on the school board for the past four years.
“I think we’ve done a great job especially considering the stuff we’ve been through in the last two years,” he said. “Education is a big passion of mine. I’ve enjoyed time on the board and I’d like to do a bit more before I hang up my political aspirations.”
Farrell talked of teaching a criminal justice program at the Allegany County Career Center.
“After that I did security for the Board of Education,” he said. “I’ve been on the board now for four years. I was president my first year, and now I’ve served two years as vice president. We’ve gone through a very difficult time with COVID. … I love Allegany County and I want to serve.”
Heavner talked of her background, which includes cancer research and program management of epidemiologic studies.
“I managed and implemented studies and trained staff in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda,” she said. “I’ve worked as an assistant in a science learning lab … and substitute-taught at elementary schools in Frederick County and also as a home and hospital teacher there.”
Lepley said she owns and operates a real estate appraisal business, has worked as a substitute teacher, real estate agent and entrepreneur.
“I’m the mother of five children ranging in ages from 14 to 3 years old,” she said and added that some of the BOE’s decisions during the pandemic were troubling for parents and students. “I’ve made a firm decision to get involved to ensure that other parents have a strong voice and an advocate in the board of education.”
Miller talked of her experiences including in the human service field, added that she wants to help “all students” and said she didn’t prepare a speech for the event.
“I wanted my words to be more from my heart and my gut,” she said. “I know firsthand what a good public education can do for a family and for a person … I have 10 years experience in public education. I’ve taught every grade from pre-K to college.”
Widmyer said she spent more than 20 years working in the public school system, is willing and able to listen to people and looks forward to serving the community.
“I worked with at-risk kids on both the high school level and the middle school level. I also did some after school programs with elementary school kids. I have a passion for education and for kids,” she said. “For me, the kids are number one. If it benefits the kids, I will be for it.”
Irons asked the candidates how they feel about, and if they would change, any current policies.
“I don’t take issue with any of the policies right now,” Farrell said.
Heavner said she would focus on “having teacher input (because) they are the ones that are on the front line.”
Lepley said she wants to make it easier for parents to speak at school board meetings and added “it would be nice if there was maybe a 15- or 20-minute period at the end of the board meeting where parents could … quickly express what they want to.”
Miller said she would ask, “Are all of the policies and procedures that are currently in place … what we need to attract high quality and diverse teachers and leaders?”
Widmyer said she would focus on more school safety “and make it just better than what it already is.”
Bohn agreed with Widmyer and said, “There’s a lot more we could do on the security side, and I think you’re gonna see that happening at least if the board structure stays similar.”
Other topics discussed included rising fuel prices, internet access for everyone in the county, mental health of students and wearing of masks.
In closing, the candidates highlighted what they would bring to the school board.
Bohn touted several accomplishments of the current school board, and added that “overall I think we’re moving in a great direction and … I want to see more of that continue.”
Farrell added, “There’s not much I can add to what (Bohn) just said. We did all that. One of the big accomplishments I think was very good for the system is having a local superintendent during the COVID pandemic because he was able to work well with … local folks.”
“I feel like I’m well positioned to be part of (the school board) and I would greatly appreciate your vote,” Heavner said.
“Throughout the last two years it’s been increasingly frustrating for me to sit (on) the sidelines and allow important decisions to be made with very little public input,” Lepley said.
“The things I’d like to leave you with (are) my experience in the classroom at all grade levels, my love for my community … I want my children and your children to be successful,” Miller said.
“I served on an advisory team that met at Johns Hopkins every other month. I did that for six years. I found out that the problems we have are often the same problems in the city,” Widmyer said.
The BOE and other local political race focums are available on the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.