CUMBERLAND — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be taking its Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen through Cumberland with a parade on Aug. 14.
The walk is the foundation’s signature event for the year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
During the Never Forget Walk, Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will walk more than 500 miles and pass through six states over a 42-day period. There will be seven parades featuring displays to honor the fallen and first responders, program participants, community residents, local lawmakers and foundation supporters, in towns along the walk route — Winchester, Virginia, Aug. 7; Cumberland, Aug. 14; Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21; Hershey, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28; Easton, Pennsylvania, Sept. 4; Morristown, New Jersey, Sept. 5; and Staten Island, New York, Sept. 10.
Tunnel to Towers made the announcements during a primetime special on the Fox News Channel.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of my brother and many of his fellow first responders making the ultimate sacrifice while helping those in need,” Siller said. “Through the Never Forget Walk, we’ll unite communities from Washington, D.C., to New York City and everywhere in between in honor of the heroes we lost on 9/11. At Tunnel to Towers, we’re committed to ensuring that America never forgets the service and sacrifice of our first responders on that day and every day since.”
On Saturday, Tunnel to Towers also announced two ceremonies to honor heroes who have lost their lives since the Sept. 11 attacks.
The first will be held on Sept. 12 in lower Manhattan and will honor first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11-related illness. During the ceremony, the names of each of these individuals will be read aloud.
“The unsung heroes of 9/11 were the first responders who tirelessly searched for signs of life following the attacks and provided steady leadership that helped our country come together in a time of need,” Siller said. “Many of these first responders suffered from chronic illnesses, some losing their battle to them. This fall we will honor their sacrifice as well as the sacrifices of fallen military members who lost their lives after answering the call to service in the wake of 9/11. We must ensure America never forgets these heroes.”
Two months later, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Tunnel to Towers will recognize all of the lives lost in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq by reading aloud the name of every service member who has lost their life in those wars in Washington.
For more information about Tunnel to Towers events to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and the Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen, visit the website T2T.org/20-Anniversary/. For more information on T2T’s mission to support America’s Veterans, first responders and Gold Star families please go to T2T.org.
