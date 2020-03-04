Four Allegany students disciplined in school bus incident involving airsoft pistol

CUMBERLAND — Four Allegany High School students were disciplined after an air soft pistol was displayed and passed to other students during bus ride after school Tuesday.
The incident was reported to the school resource officer, who reportedly began an immediate investigation.
“The SRO along with other law enforcement officers were at Allegany first thing this morning to continue their investigation, which resulted in four students being disciplined in accordance with the school system’s policy on student discipline,” read a news release from the Allegany County Board of Education.
Parents of the students on the bus were to be informed in a letter being sent home from the school Wednesday, according to the Board of Education.
Cumberland Police Patrolman Jeremy Hedrick, the school resource officer, handled the incident that reportedly did not involve any malice, threats or crime violations, according to Capt. Chuck Ternent, the interim police chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.