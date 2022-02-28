LONACONING — Four people were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Hagerstown motorist drove away when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on state Route 36 at Lonaconing, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
The brief pursuit ended when the driver, Devonte Rayshawn Wilson, 22, lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree and traveled over an embankment in the area of Route 36 at Rockville Street. Wilson then exited the vehicle and ran away, police said.
The pursuing deputy chased on foot briefly until determining there were other occupants of the vehicle trapped inside, including a 6-month-old infant.
All three adult occupants declined medical treatment and there were apparently no injuries to the infant, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Deputies and Maryland State Police canvassed the area along with the assistance of the MSP Trooper 5 helicopter.
The search efforts, plus a tip from a neighborhood resident, led to the arrest of Wilson in the Brodie Road area, police said.
Wilson was charged with reckless endangerment, child neglect and desertion of a minor, possession of marijuana and oxycodone and various other offenses. He was also issued citations for more than a dozen traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police also arrested the occupants of the vehicle: Elizabeth Cook, 19, of Westernport; Raymond E. Scott, 23, of Oakland; and Maekaya B. Sheridan, 19, of Hagerstown, each on charges of obstructing and hindering, false statement to police and controlled dangerous substance violations.
Georges Creek and Allegany County ambulances responded to the scene along with the Good Will Volunteer Fire Department.
