Four Garrett County residents charged with drug violations

OAKLAND — Two Mountain Lake Park residents and two Oakland residents are awaiting trial after being charged Monday with drug violations stemming from separate drug investigations, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.
Bodine Jean Kelly, 37, of Mount Lake Park, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of Alprazolam and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Norman Swapp, 38, of Mountain Lake Park was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of Buprenorphine, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly and Swapp’s charges stem from a drug investigation that began in June and led to execution of a search and seizure warrant June 11 at an M Street residence in Mountain Lake Park. Narcotics Division deputies located and seized a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia at that time.
Joshua Todd Culp, 39, and Krista Adair Ridder, 29, both of Oakland, were each charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of CDS administration equipment.
Culp and Ridder’s charges stem from a drug investigation that began in May leading to a search of a residence in Oakland where a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized.
A sawed-off shotgun was also recovered at the residence by Narcotics Division deputies who determined Culp to be the owner of the weapon. Culp, who was prohibited from owning firearms, was arrested and charged May 15 with firearms-related charges.
