OAKLAND — A motor vehicle theft complaint Tuesday led to the arrest of four Garrett County residents, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle theft in the 2000 block of Garrett Road prompted a combined investigation by patrol deputies, the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics Division and led to the recovery of the vehicle at an unspecified location in Mountain Lake Park.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search and seizure warrant at a residence along B Street in Mountain Lake Park, where stolen items were recovered as well as various controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia, police said.
Arrested were Travis Lee Jaco, 34, of Accident, and Dashawn Nichelle Scott, 26, of Mountain Lake Park, both on charges of motor vehicle theft and Ryan Andrew Lyle Schrier, 25, and Jonathan David Jones, 42, both of Oakland, on controlled dangerous substance violations.
All four suspects remained jailed Wednesday at the Garrett County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.