LITTLE ORLEANS — Four people were injured late Sunday following a vehicle accident on Interstate 68 eastbound at the 69-mile marker.
Maryland State Police said the two-vehicle accident happened about 9 p.m., and two people in one vehicle were flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were flown to UPMC Western Maryland, also with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the accident happened when one of the vehicles crashed into a guardrail and became disabled. The second vehicle crashed into the first.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about two hours. The west lanes were closed to allow helicopters to land.
