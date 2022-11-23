CUMBERLAND — At least four people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a truck and ambulance collided south of Cumberland, causing the ambulance to roll on its side.
The accident happened about 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The ambulance was from Monongalia County and was transporting a patient.
Route 51 was closed for about an hour as first-responders from Allegany and Mineral counties tended to the patients and cleaned up debris from the vehicles.
The injured people were taken to UPMC Western Maryland.
Other details about the accident were not immediately available.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office was investigating.
