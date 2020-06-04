KEYSER, W.Va. — Four candidates, all running on the Republican ticket, are competing to take the spot of outgoing Mineral County Sheriff Jeremy Taylor in the June 9 primary election.
Taylor served two terms and cannot, by law, run for a third.
The candidates are Keith Anderson and Jon Baniak of Burlington, Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz of Keyser and Rod Ryan of Elk Garden. In recent phone interviews with the Times-News, all four men spoke about their backgrounds, reasons for running and priorities if elected.
Keith Anderson
Keith Anderson is from Winchester, Virginia, and graduated from high school there. He joined the U.S. Army as a combat engineer right after high school. Two weeks after graduating basic training, he said, he deployed as part of Operation Desert Storm.
After leaving the military, Anderson said he first worked in Georgia as a corrections officer. He lived in Mineral for a little more than a year in the 1990s, he said, and moved away before returning. He’s lived in Mineral County for 17 years. In that time, he has worked for the Keyser and Piedmont Police Departments, and went to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, where he currently serves as chief deputy.
Anderson has never sought office before, he said, and has traditionally worked night shifts. He’s motivated to run this time by a desire to continue Taylor’s work over the last two terms.
“I’ve seen the great job and direction Sheriff Taylor was taking us, and I thought if I could continue that, and continue to serve the citizens and keep the department going in a good direction, that’s what I want to do,” Anderson said. “I know a lot of people out in the county and I’ve been able to talk to a lot of people. I think people will tell you I’ve been a fair officer. I’ve always taken time to listen. That was my main reason.”
Anderson said he feels his experience with the agency and knowledge of its operations distinguishes him from the rest of the field of candidates.
“I’ve been out here working with the people. I’m not one of those guys who comes to your house, takes the complaint and leaves,” Anderson said. “I like to get out there and talk to people, and I think a lot of people would tell you that. I like to get to know you. It’s personal.”
If elected, Anderson said he’d prioritize dealing with the drug crisis in Mineral County, as well as heightening their presence in the community through means like the addition of more resource officers to county public schools.
“I want our guys to get out and be seen,” Anderson said. He has also been working on reviving the DARE program in the county, Anderson noted, including finding a full-time officer to man the program. It’s been almost eight years since they last had the anti-drug program in county schools, Anderson said.
Jon Baniak
Jon Baniak is a Keyser native and 1986 graduate of Keyser High School. He went to Potomac State College, where he obtained a business degree, and also holds an associate’s degree in police science from Marshall University. A law enforcement officer for 27 years, Baniak said 13 years of his career has been spent working as a supervisor.
Among other agencies, Baniak has served with the Cumberland City Police Department, West Virginia State Police and as an air marshal with the Department of Homeland Security. He currently serves as a lieutenant in Hardy County, where he has also previously served as chief deputy.
Baniak has never sought office, and said he is running because he wants to give back to the community that raised him by working to “give my experience and training to the sheriff’s office and try to make it a better and more professional law enforcement agency.”
Baniak said he feels he’s distinguished from the rest of the candidates by the amount of time he’s spent in a supervisory capacity, and that he is the only candidate who currently works as a supervisor while still making arrests and performing similar duties.
He currently works the 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift, Baniak said, which he chose “because that’s when I believe I can be the most effective and be there for my deputies.”
If elected, Baniak said, he’d prioritize increasing patrol coverage throughout the county. At recent Carpendale town meetings, Baniak said, he was alarmed to hear from locals that police response sometimes takes as long as 45 minutes.
“One of the main things that’s a deterrent to crime is to have (police) visibility,” Baniak said, adding that he’d like to add sub-stations with deputies assigned to them in towns like Fort Ashby, Ridgeley and Carpendale. “They’d be patrolling a specific area, which would make it easier for them to be there and do their job. ... We need to get deputies to these outlying areas of the county that have no coverage.”
Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz
Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz is a native of Mineral County and Keyser High School graduate. He was a volunteer firefighter in Burlington for 15 years, and joined the Keyser City Police in 1986. Ellifritz was promoted to captain in 2004, and served in that role until 2010.
He currently works as the Professional Resource Officer at Keyser High School, a role Ellifritz said he’s held for eight years.
Ellifritz said he ran for sheriff once before, in 1996. Being sheriff, he said, “is something I’ve always aspired to, but it just never seemed like the right time until now. So I decided to go ahead and run this year.”
While he considered running again eight years ago, Ellifritz said when he learned that Taylor was throwing his name in the ring, he decided to leave his own out and throw his support behind the now-departing sheriff.
Ellifritz also said he wanted to focus on increasing the agency’s visibility in the community in the interest of hopefully stopping crimes before they happen. His time at the high school, Ellifritz said, has shown him firsthand how directly connecting with folks can go a long way.
“There’s some things going on out in the county, things that are really nobody’s fault but that I think need to be addressed,” Ellifritz said, citing the opioid epidemic as an example of an issue he’d prioritize if elected. “When I first started at the police department, I thought if you arrested enough people you could solve the problem. But as you do the job, you learn that that’s not the case, especially with the drug issue. ... They may do a criminal action, but once they suffer those consequences, they still need a hand. They come out of jail with no place to go and no support ... and fall back into the same circles. If we can figure out how to provide those services, I think we can go a long way with helping that situation.”
A drug court in Mineral County could also be a boon, Ellifritz said, as he’s heard of the success such programs have seen in other jurisdictions when he has traveled to training events. They impose requirements on participants, he said, that prioritize sobriety and community while closely monitoring their actions, and so could be “a win-win” for the county.
Ellifritz said he feels the combination of his leadership experience and desire to better the community make him the best candidate.
“Law enforcement has always been my dream,” Ellifritz said. “It hasn’t really been a job for the past going on the last 30 years. I really do enjoy doing the job, and I just hope the people of Mineral County will give me the honor of being their sheriff.”
Rod Ryan
Rod Ryan has lived in Mineral County for the last 25 years. Ryan is the owner of Storm Mountain Training Center, which recently closed their facility in Elk Garden, where they provided firearms training for law enforcement and others.
Ryan is a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and prior to moving to Elk Garden served as an officer with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. He also served as Elk Garden’s chief of police and a training sergeant with Ridgeley’s police force, which he explained was a non-arresting position.
Ryan said he hasn’t run for office before, but said he’s had conversations with others in the community on the subject for the last 10 years or so. He is retiring from his business this year, and so decided he’d throw his hat in the ring.
His time spent working at different levels of law enforcement, as well as experience managing “a multi-million dollar company for 25 years” make him qualified to serve as Mineral County’s next sheriff, Ryan said. He would seek more county funding for the agency, Ryan said, “to put a car on every street and road in this county at least once every three days,” which would require an additional deputy or two.
“I feel very strongly about community-oriented based policing, which means we get together with the community and find out what their needs are, not just respond to calls like a firefighter,” Ryan said. “Nothing against that, of course, but by reaching out to people and having meetings, we get to find out what their specific needs are rather than just being there in an emergency, when bad things happen. We might be able to create situations where we can prevent things from happening.”
Ryan said he would also work to diversify the office to reflect Mineral County’s diverse neighborhoods. Additionally, Ryan said he wants to bring a special operations force to the county, reducing their reliance on the state police for such calls.
The combination of his own background as a SWAT officer and with the training center have prepared him to meet the county’s needs, Ryan said.
“I think Sheriff Taylor has done a wonderful job,” Ryan said. “I think I could bring something a little bit different to the ballpark that would allow us to do things a little bit more efficiently.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.