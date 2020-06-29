Four injured in overnight Ellerslie crash

ELLERSLIE — Two people were flown from the scene of a motor vehicle crash early Monday morning after their vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Ellierslie Road, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Two other occupants reportedly exited the crashed vehicle on their own power following the crash that occurred shortly after midnight, according to emergency service officials. They were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
"The Joint Communications Center began taking calls reporting a serious crash with patients trapped in the vehicle just after midnight in the area of Ellerslie Road and Mason Dixon View," said Lt. Todd Bowman, DES public information officer. "Initial reports from the scene indicated patients trapped and ejected from the single vehicle crash."
The vehicle reportedly traveled off the roadway before striking a parked vehicle in the area of the state line.
First responders from Ellerslie, LaVale and Corriganville volunteer fire departments responded to the incident along with ambulances from Corriganville, Bowman's Addition, Mount Savage, LaVale, Cresaptown, Allegany County DES and an EMS supervisor.
Maryland State Police helicopters were requested and dispatched from their Cumberland and Frederick locations. The second aircraft from Frederick was later canceled, according to Bowman.
"Two patients were transported to UPMC Western Maryland in stable condition," Bowman said, and two patients were flown from the scene to Conemaugh Medical Center in Johnstown in serious condition."
Maryland State Police also responded and is investigating.
