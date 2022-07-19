CUMBERLAND — Incumbent Rock Cioni and James Furstenberg III led the way Tuesday in the race for two Cumberland City Council seats.
According to partial results, incumbent Joe George was third and challenger Mary Conlon fourth. The top four primary election finishers move forward to the Nov. 8 general election.
Seven candidates were on the ballot.
Cioni received 1,111 votes; Furstenberg 613; George 561; and Conlon 483. William Patch received 285 votes; Brett Bean 173; and Angela McCuan 116.
The totals include votes cast Tuesday plus early voting. Mail-in and absentee ballots will be counted on July 21 with provisional ballots tallied July 27 and the final canvass taking place on July 29.
The nonpartisan City Council consists of four members who serve four-year terms. The election of members is staggered so two seats are up for election every two years.
Cioni is a veteran who is retired from work in addictions counseling at the Allegany County Health Department. Furstenberg works for the Allegany County Juvenile Services while George retired as a vice president at CBIZ. Conlon, who is the daughter of former Cumberland Mayor Thomas Conlon, is a retired teacher.
The primary took place during a time when the mayor and council are pushing for a renaissance in the city with renewal projects underway on the downtown mall, Maryland Avenue and on land acquired along U.S. Route 51 at Messick Road.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss ran unopposed.
