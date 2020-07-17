CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials said Friday that only four positive results were received from more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests administered at two recent drive-thru clinics at the county fairgrounds.
Of those, two were county residents and two were from another state, according to a news release issued by the county health department. The out-of-state results don't count against the county total.
The clinics on July 9 and 12 drew 1,059 people.
Health officials also announced four new cases Friday, bringing the county total to 227.
The latest cases include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s. None of the new cases has required hospitalization.
