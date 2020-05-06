Fourth person charged in West Side incident

CUMBERLAND — A fourth person has been charged in conection with an altercation April 15 in the area of Wallace Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Julian James Herndon, 19, Cumberland, was charged Tuesday by criminal summons with assault and disorderly conduct. He is now awaiting trial in district court.
Police said three other people have been identified and charged with criminal offenses after police responded to the incident that involved an "altercation in the street."
