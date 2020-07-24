CRESAPTOWN — Two people were treated at UPMC Western Maryland after being attacked Wednesday by a fox believed to be rabid. The animal was found dead Thursday morning in a driveway of a Cresaptown residence, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The first attack occurred about 5:30 p.m. in a rear parking lot of the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department on Warrior Drive. The second incident occurred a short time later when the fox attacked a woman walking in the area of Warrior Drive and Winchester Road.
The animal, which officials initially reported was a coyote, was found dead in a driveway in the area of Craddock Road and Warrior Drive, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Department of Emergency Services. The carcass has been sent to a state laboratory for rabies testing.
Following the incidents, deputies searched the area without locating the animal that was also reportedly observed attacking tires of vehicles in a business parking lot in the vicinity of the attacks.
Residents were urged to be cautious, to not approach the animal and call 911 or Natural Resources Police if observing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.