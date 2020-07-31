OAKLAND — A fox and a raccoon that were encountered in separate incidents in the Oakland area both tested positive for rabies, the Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department reported.
These are the second and third cases of laboratory-confirmed rabies for 2020 in the county.
On July 23, a property owner witnessed an altercation between his vaccinated dog and a fox.
The owner approached the fox, trying to get it to vacate the property, and the fox latched on to the property owner’s hand. Another person killed the fox.
The property owner was taken to the emergency room and began rabies post-exposure treatment immediately.
On the same day, another property owner observed his dog fighting with a raccoon, which then died.
The dog received a rabies booster shot and will be monitored closely for the next 45 days.
Wild animals should be avoided. If a pet is exposed to a wild animal, do not handle the pet within two hours after contact, or if necessary, wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after contact.
Anyone who is bitten by a wild animal that cannot be captured, or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies, should seek medical treatment immediately.
Due to COVID-19, the low-cost rabies clinics are postponed until further notice.
All dogs and cats are required to be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months old and can be vaccinated as early as 3 months.
Any questions regarding rabies, call Environmental Health Services at 301-334-7760 or 301-895-3111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.