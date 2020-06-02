Fraley, Root, Bender, Bohn lead BOE race

CUMBERLAND — Tammy Fraley, Ed Root and Crystal Bender led the way Tuesday in unofficial primary election results for three seats on the Allegany County Board of Education.
Seats currently held by David Bohn, Fraley and Root are up for grabs, and all three incumbents were seeking reelection. Rounding out the list of candidates were Stephen Lewis, Michael Leptic, Deb Litman, Tony Ottaviani and Linda Widmyer.
Voters picked three from among nine candidates running and the top six will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
The election was unprecedented due to the impact of the coronavirus on the process. The Maryland Board of Elections encouraged voting by mail, which resulted in a large number of ballots being cast through the Postal Service.
The only in-person voting precinct was at the Allegany County Office Building on Kelly Road. The turnout for the primary was estimated at 27%, which was in line with past primary voting, according to Diane Loibel, election administrator.
Roughly 1,200 people came to the county building to cast their vote. The combined mail and in-person voting results were:
• Tammy Fraley, 4,360.
• Ed Root, 4,251.
• Crystal Bender, 3,503.
• David Bohn, 3,295.
• Stephen Lewis, 2,826.
• Linda Widmyer, 2,797.
• Tony Ottaviani, 2,665.
• Michael Leptic, 1,999.
• Deb Litman, 1,827.
Since mailed ballots postmarked by June 2 will be counted, the official final vote certification won’t take place until June 12.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.