CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot sees Maryland’s $2.5 billion budget surplus as an opportunity to help some of the state’s distressed families and business owners.
It was announced this week that the state had the massive surplus after an analysis was completed on the fiscal year ending July 1, which included injections of federal aid due to the pandemic.
“This historic announcement came yesterday that the state is going to have a significant amount of cash available after a closing of the books yesterday ... that was $2.5 billion,” Franchot said Thursday. “What is abundantly clear is that stimulus money works.”
Franchot was interviewed following a meeting of the state’s Bureau of Revenue Estimates board.
“Today we were quoted of another increase of $1.5 billion, nearly $2 billion, looking (as surplus) for the next fiscal year,” said Franchot. “It’s a testimonial that two-thirds of our state’s economy is really hitting on all cylinders.
“What is not doing OK is the low-wage earners in the hospitality sector; people facing cutoff of unemployment and nothing to go back to and a pandemic breathing down their neck. On top of that they are facing evictions for nonpayment of rent. I’m sure Western Maryland is having some of those same difficulties.”
Franchot said the state has lost 30,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. He has been an advocate for larger relief payments for those struggling.
“It does (encourage) the governor and legislature to think about providing $1 billion in relief. For example, after the (legislative) session ended, I sent out 433,000 checks to low-wage earners. They were relatively small amounts, $300 and $500 checks, depending on wether they were two-job (holders) or not. I had asked for a $2,000 payment. The legislature said they didn’t have the money; now they do have the money. That money is spent and has a multiplier effect for the economy so it is win-win.”
Franchot, a Democratic candidate for governor, said he favors half of the surplus be assigned to the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
He added that red tape found by some applicants needing stimulus remains is an ongoing concern.
“When (they) found out how to apply for money we were told there was no money left.” said Franchot. “People (state agencies) need to answer the phones and the applications are too onerous. The problem is more government inefficiency than a lack of money. There is $750 million from the Fed sitting in state bank accounts. It’s not moving out because these forms are so intimidating.”
Franchot also spoke about the moratorium on tenant evictions. He said the support for tenants is good, but the landlords, many owning just a few units, should be able to receive compensation.
Franchot said a program is needed for when a landlord is not receiving rent, they can “put an affidavit in and say the tenant has missed, say 10 months of rent payments, and sign that and get a check from the state of Maryland.
“I am wanting to take the big checkbook out. We have the money. If the tenants are evicted then no (payment). I’m empathetic to these smaller landlords. It’s a win-win and win for the tenant, a win for the landlord and most importantly it’s a win for the economy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.