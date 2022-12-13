Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Some snow may mix in near the MD/PA border. Significant ice accumulation around a quarter of an inch with up to three quarters of an inch possible. Total snow sleet accumulations around one to three inches possible. * WHERE...Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of Maryland and West Virginia. * WHEN...Wintry precipitation begins as early as Wednesday evening, then becomes more intense overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along and west of the Allegheny Front through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and strong winds. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&