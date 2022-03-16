SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Some Frankfort Middle School parents are concerned about the school's alleged handling of an incident that occurred at the school Friday evening.
On social media last week, Frankfort parent Heather Robosson posted about an incident that occurred when she attempted to pick up her daughter Sydney from a dance held after school Friday.
In her post, Robosson said that when she arrived at at 5 p.m. to take her daughter to school softball practice, she was not outside as they'd planned. Robosson called the child, and Sydney told her that school staff, including Principal Julie McBee, were preventing her and other children from leaving.
A teacher prevented her from entering the gymnasium to get Sydney, Robosson said, and told her instead to go around to the front of the school. Despite calling the school multiple times after proceeding to the front, she said, no one answered or came to speak to her.
Despite more parents arriving to pick up their kids, Robosson wrote, they were barred from doing so. McBee, Robosson said, threatened to call police on the group of parents and allegedly called her husband, Allegany County Sheriff's Deputy Shawn McBee, when they refused to leave without their children. West Virginia officers ultimately responded to the school and spoke with parents.
While Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said the board was aware of the incident during the body's Tuesday evening meeting, no action has been taken as an investigation is currently underway.
No parents spoke on the reported incident in open session. Ravenscroft said a parent spoke to the board in executive session regarding a Frankfort Middle School teacher.
Board Vice President Mary Jane Baniak declined to comment after the meeting, citing the ongoing investigation.
In a phone interview, Robosson said that about 25 parents were prevented from picking up their children. Roughly 50 kids were at the dance, she said, and were allegedly "pinned against a wall" by staff to keep them from leaving.
The dance was scheduled to end at 5:30, Robosson said. No permission slip was required for students to attend. Students paid $5 to attend the after-hours event.
During school hours, Robosson said, she's never been barred from picking Sydney up early.
"Throughout the day, if I would call them and say, 'Hey, I'm going to come pick Sydney up 30 minutes early,' they say 'OK, just come in,'" Robosson said. "... You just show up and sign your kid out, and they let them go, but somehow it was a different story at 5 p.m. on a Friday."
The incident, Robosson said, left her "dumbfounded." Robosson said she'd understand if McBee had provided a justification for her reasoning behind refusing to let the children out before 5:30, but none was offered. Multiple children were "hysterical," Robosson said, and McBee's behavior was that of a "bully."
"All she had to say was 'Hey, I can't legally let them leave until 5:30,' but she didn't," Robosson said of McBee. "Just tell us something."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.