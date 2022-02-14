KEYSER, W.Va. — Members of the Frankfort Public Service District appeared before the Mineral County commissioners Thursday to request that they begin to move toward adopting a series of gradual rate increases over the next two years.
The first proposed increase, if approved, would take effect July 1 and raise water rates 10% and sewer rates 4%. A year later, rates would increase by the same amounts.
Frankfort PSD secretary Paul Corwell said the proposed increases are intended to account for rising inflation rates, along with allowing the district to hire a contractor to manage environmental activities and reporting. Water and sewer rates are based on operating expenses, he said.
By splitting the increases up over two years, Corwell said, the public service district, which serves customers from Wiley Ford to Fort Ashby, hopes to mitigate the financial effects on residents.
"The board actively works to manage increased costs, and does not take any rate increases lightly," Corwell said. "Both rate increases have been discussed for several months after review of current operating results and future projections. The board has concluded proposed rate increases are necessary to continue to provide customers with safe and reliable water and sewer systems."
The commissioners voted unanimously to publish the details of the proposal, and will consider enacting it after the corresponding 45-day period after publication has elapsed.
