SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Through one inning, it looked as if Frankfort had put Wednesday night’s 15-5 loss to Hampshire behind itself.
The first five Falcons reached base as they plated three first-inning runs, but quickly lost focus on defense and gave five right back, as Musselman scored 11 unanswered runs en route to a 12-7 win over Frankfort on Thursday.
“Offensively, we responded OK early,” Falcons head coach Matt Miller said. “Defensively, we didn’t respond at all early. Our last two games, we haven’t responded defensively, and that’s uncharacteristic. We’ve made more errors the last two nights than we’ve made the first seven games. Offensively, I’m happy with the outcome early. But in the second inning, we weren’t focused there, so I wasn’t happy with the second to the fifth inning. We had zero focus on either side.”
Cam Lynch, a freshman making his first varsity start for Frankfort, got through the first inning on 16 pitches with his only blemish being a single deep in the hole to shortstop before the Falcons got to work in the bottom half.
Andrew Lynch led off with a single up the middle and moved up to second on the very next pitch on a passed ball. Brady Whitacre drove him in with a double to straight-away left that one-hopped the fence.
Ben Nestor reached on an infield fly ball that was dropped to put runners at first and second, and Peyton Clark drove in Whitacre with a single back through the middle to make it 2-0.
Tyler White then made it 3-0 with a line shot to the right-center field gap, putting a pair of runners in scoring position.
After a mound visit by the Applemen, pitcher Jacob Miller was able to get out of dodge with a ground out, strikeout and a fly out to center.
The first two Musselman batters reached in the second as Bayden Hartman was hit by a pitch and Jackson Shockey singled, but Cam Lynch struck out the next two batters.
The next batter walked on four pitches to load the bases, and Kyle Lore hit a two-run single to left to make it 3-2.
Cam Lynch got out of danger after a ball went to the backstop, and catcher Whitacre threw home to Lynch to get the runner trying to score from third.
The Falcons were unable to get a run across in the second after Whitacre drew a two-out walk and stole second, and Musselman made them pay with three runs in the third and five in the fourth for a 10-3 advantage.
“Right now we haven’t showed up early in games,” said coach Miller. “I know we scored three in the first today ... but we gave them five right back the next two innings. So we’ve got to be mentally focused in the field and expect the baseball, and right now we’re not doing that. But we have figured a lot of things out. We’re scoring some runs, we’re doing some things right at the plate, we’ve just got to be focused on the defensive side of the ball like we normally are.”
After the Applemen added a run in the fifth, Whitacre tried to rally the troops in the bottom half with a leadoff double, but Musselman reliever Trevor Boor got a fly out before back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
After Frankfort’s four-hit first inning, it tallied two hits from the second through the fifth — Whitacre’s double and a two-out single by White in the third.
The Applemen appeared well on their way to a comfortable victory after Boor got the leadoff batter to fly out to second base to begin the sixth.
Boor got Jansen Moreland to strike out, but the ball got away from the catcher and Moreland was able to beat the throw to first.
Jesse Hockaday followed up with a single to right and Andy Westfall’s single loaded the bases.
Andrew Lynch ended Musselman’s scoring run with an RBI single and Whitacre followed with a two-run single to left to cut the Applemen lead to 11-6.
After a fly out to center for the second out, Clark kept the inning alive with an RBI single through the left side to plate Andrew Lynch, with Whitacre and Clark moving to second and third, respectively, on the throw home.
Boor was able to get out of danger and potentially allowing two more runs when he got a strikeout to end the inning.
After Musselman pushed its advantage back to five, Colton McTaggart led off the top of the seventh with a single.
But Boor got a strikeout before inducing a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Whitacre led the Falcons, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and a walk.
“Brady’s our leader,” said Miller. “He’s been a four-year starter for us and we expect him to do good things for us. He’s really focused at the plate. He’s really focused on improving his game everyday. He does a good job. His on-base percentage right now is extremely high because not only is he hitting the ball but he also walks a ton.”
White, Andrew Lynch and Clark had two hits apiece — White had a double and a single while Lynch and Clark hit a pair of singles for the 12-hit Falcons.
Blake Hartman led Musselman with a 4-for-4 performance — a double and three singles — with four runs scored. Bayden Hartman and Jackson Shockey were both 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
The loss to Musselman was the sixth game against Class AAA opponents for AA Frankfort (4-5) this year.
“Our schedule is always like this,” Miller said. “We do it on purpose. Every year, we stack our schedule early. We play very good programs, very good teams, teams that are larger than us, and that way when the time comes for the playoffs, we’ve seen the best kids and we’re ready to go come playoff time. Our normal thing is play for May, but I guess this year it’s play for June. So come June, because of our challenging schedule, and Musselman’s challenging schedule, we’re going to be ready for the playoffs.
“Right now we’re 2-1 against AA opponents — every other team we’ve played is AAA. So I feel very comfortable. Quite frankly, the game we lost to a AA team, we handed it to them. (High) winds and we dropped two fly balls with two outs in the seventh inning. Against teams that are in our region and our size, we’re doing well. Sometimes when you load the schedule up with bigger teams, this happens, but we still compete. We’re going to be just fine come June.”
The Falcons’ next seven opponents are teams that could stand in the way of them going to the state tournament, starting with a pair of Saturday games against Class AA, Region I, Section I foes Fairmont Senior and North Marion.
Frankfort then has games at Berkeley Springs, at Keyser, at home to Class AA, Region I, Section I Grafton and East Fairmont on back-to-back days (May 21-22), followed by a home game to sectional foe Berkeley Springs (May 22) before trying for revenge at Musselman on May 25.
