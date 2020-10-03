SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — It was a tale of two halves for Frankfort, as the Falcons scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to take down Jefferson, 28-19, on Friday night.
“How ‘bout those Frankfort Falcons?” said head coach Kevin Whiteman. “Great team effort, great win. I can’t say enough about the second half (effort). … I’m just so proud of these kids.”
The win marked the fifth in a row to start the season, and second in a row against a Class AAA opponent. Last week, Frankfort knocked off Class AAA’s previously-No. 1 team Spring Mills, 21-20, in an overtime thriller.
The Falcons trailed 7-0 at halftime and 13-0 less than two minutes into the second half on Friday evening, but they utilized big pass plays to set up touchdowns in the second half to enable the comeback. Quarterback Colton McTaggart was only 2 of 6 through the air but threw for 101 yards.
Following Jefferson’s opening second-half score, the Cougars were able to pin Frankfort deep with a kickoff that rolled just shy of the end zone, forcing the Falcons to fall on it at the 3-yard line. A pair of runs set up third-and-6 from the 7, where McTaggart connected with Brock Robinette for his first completion on a 44-yard catch-and-run to get the Falcons out of the shadow of their own goalposts and across midfield.
A roughing the passer penalty extended the drive a few plays later, with Cole Hiett rushing to the Jefferson 5 to set up first-and-goal. Jansen Moreland gained three yards before McTaggart called his own number on second down and ran in for the two-yard score. Corey Brieloff’s point-after try was good to put Frankfort at a 13-7 deficit to cap off a nine-play, 97-yard drive.
The Falcons forced a punt on six plays on Jefferson’s ensuing drive, taking over on their own 24. Frankfort was able to convert on a third-and-2 from Moreland, but faced a third-and-7 three plays later. That was when McTaggart completed his only other pass, connecting with Peyton Clark for a 57-yard gain to put the Falcons at the Jefferson two. Moreland ran it into the end zone on the next play, and Brieloff’s PAT gave Frankfort the lead for good with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Falcons reached the end zone again just five plays later when Clark intercepted a pass at midfield and returned it for a touchdown at 10:37 in the fourth.
Frankfort forced a turnover on downs on the Cougars’ ensuing drive and essentially killed off the game on its next drive. Following a penalty, the Falcons faced a second-and-17 at the Jefferson 40, but Hiett gained 14 yards on the ground before Moreland kept the sticks moving with another first-down run. Hiett was rewarded three plays later when he scored on a six-yard run. Brieloff booted the PAT, finishing a perfect 4-for-4, to extend the Falcons’ lead to 28-13 with 2:31 to play.
Jefferson quarterback Sam Roberts hit Caysen Lanza with a five-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive with 40 seconds to play, but it was too little too late as the two-point pass failed and Frankfort recovered the onside kick.
Friday night’s affair was all Jefferson in the early going, as it had a first-and-goal early in each of the first two quarters. The Falcon defense didn’t waver, however, as Luke Robinette came up with an interception in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 4 on the Cougars’ opening drive.
The teams then exchanged punts before Jefferson took over at its own 41 in a drive that carried over into the second period. The Cougars were set up with first-and-goal from the five following a couple of first-down carries by Evan Tewell. Four plays later, Tewell got the handoff on fourth down from the Frankfort one but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage as the Falcons forced another turnover on downs.
Jefferson thought it would force a Frankfort punt from deep inside Falcon territory on the ensuing drive, but McTaggart was able to draw the Cougars offside on fourth-and-short. Jefferson went offside on the next play, but the Falcons were unable to convert and punted four plays later.
The Cougars took over at their own 40 with 4:16 showing on the first-half clock. They took their time on the drive, converting on a pair of third downs and a fourth-and-eight, with the second third-down conversion setting them up with first-and-goal from just inside the 10. Following an offside penalty on the Falcons, Roberts hit Spencer Powell with a five-yard touchdown pass on a slant pattern. Oren Humphreys booted the PAT to put Jefferson ahead 7-0 with 22 seconds to go before halftime — and the Cougars receiving the second-half kickoff.
It didn’t take long for Jefferson to extend its lead coming out of the locker room, needing just four plays as Roberts hit Jon Gidney for a 46-yard strike on third-and-six for a score. The extra-point attempt failed, giving Jefferson a 13-0 lead before the Falcons’ 28-0 run.
Roberts finished 19 of 40 through the air for 272 yards, as Jefferson outgained the Falcons 367-304. Frankfort held the advantage in rushing, 203-95.
Frankfort (5-0) plays its third Class AAA opponent in a row next week as the Falcons travel to Washington.
