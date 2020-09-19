BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cole Hiett ran for almost 100 yards and scored two touchdowns to help lead undefeated Frankfort over Berkeley Springs 41-0 Friday evening at Berkeley Springs.
Hiett unofficially finished with 98 yards and scored on TD runs of 37 yards on the first quarter and he had the only score of the second half on a 44-yarder late in the third quarter.
Despite this being the Falcons’ second shutout in three games — they blanked Hampshire 46-0 in the season opener — head coach Kevin Whiteman wasn’t particularly happy with his team’s play.
“We were more consistent and did a lot of good things,” he said, “but they’ve got to realize, we didn’t beat a really good team tonight.”
The Indians dropped to 0-3.
“They’re getting caught up. We’re 3-0 and they think we’re world beaters,” he said.
The Falcons did dominate, though, leading 35-0 at halftime and forcing three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Jansen Moreland, who finished with 70 yards, scored on two one-yard second quarter touchdown runs and had a third, an interception returned for a score, called back by penalty.
The Falcons’ Peyton Clark capped a nine-play drive with a 31-yard run and Corey Brieloff’s first of five PATs gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead.
After holding the Indians on downs on the next series, Hiett broke free on his 37-yarder.
In the second quarter, Andrew Westfall scored on a 10-yard run that gave the Falcons a 35-0 halftime lead.
On Friday, Frankfort hosts a speedy and undefeated Spring Mills (3-0) team while Berkeley Springs entertains winless Tucker County. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.
“We’re going to be in for a tough test next week,” Whiteman said. “It’s going to be a slugfest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.