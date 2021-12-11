SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort delivered a dominating defensive effort on Friday night, crushing Berkeley Springs, 58-13.
The Falcons were without reigning Player of the Year Marié Perdew, and they flexed their depth with four scorers who tallied at least eight points. On the defensive end, the Indians didn't manage more than six points in any quarter.
Frankfort opened to a 17-6 advantage led by Halley Smith's six points in the opening period. The senior point guard added 11 more in the second to up her total to 17 in the first half. She finished with 19 points and five steals.
Arin Lease and Larae Grove each tallied eight points before halftime to help Frankfort to a 37-8 edge at the intermission. Lease ended with 10 points and six boards; Grove registered eight points and four dimes.
Frankfort's offense slowed during the third with just six points, but no problem, the Falcons' defense pitched a shutout to lead 43-8 entering the fourth.
Veronica VanMeter sunk a pair of treys in the fourth quarter, and she scored eight of her 11 points in the second half. Lara Bittinger made a fourth-quarter three, and Lilyan Mills added five points after halftime with six rebounds. MacKenzie Long contributed two points and a team-high seven boards.
Lynsey Zimmerman didn't find the bottom of the basket, but she filled the stat sheet with six rebounds and four assists.
Berkeley Springs was led offensively by Alaira Harington, who scored five points, and Harly Didawick, who tallied three.
Frankfort made six 3-pointers, three by VanMeter, two by Smith and one by Bittinger. Harington and Didawick made one each. The Falcons' scored their 58 points on 23 field goals and a 6 for 11 performance at the stripe. The Indians made three buckets and shot 5 for 17 on foul opportunities.
Frankfort (2-0) is at Mountain Ridge (1-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Fort Hill 58, Mountain Ridge 47
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Olivia Looker and Carly Bennett combined for 40 points, and Fort Hill used big first and fourth quarters to hold off Mountain Ridge at home on Friday night.
In the opening frame, Bennett tallied 11 points and Looker added five to help the Sentinels to a 20-10 edge after one. Abby Maddy led the Miners with seven points in the period.
Mountain Ridge turned up the defense, holding Fort Hill to seven points in the ensuing frame, but Mountain Ridge scored just nine itself as the Sentinels led 27-19 at half.
Sydney Snyder got hot in the third with nine of her team-high 16 points, and Mountain Ridge crept closer to trail 37-33 with a period to play.
However, the Sentinels would not be denied. Looker buried a triple and made 4 of 6 free throws, and Bennett added five points herself as Fort Hill outscored Mountain Ridge, 21-14, in the fourth to hold on.
Looker finished with a game-high 22 points, and Bennett wasn't too far behind with 18, adding nine rebounds and five steals. Brooklyne Noel scored six and came down with nine boards. Karli O'Neal supplied six points and a team-high five dimes.
Other than Snyder's production, Maddy tallied nine points for the Miners and Rhegan Lamberson garnered six.
In the junior varsity affair, Mountain Ridge won 38-31. MaKayla Ziler paced the Miners with 11 points, and Marissa Greig and Layla Miller accounted for seven apiece.
Lindsay Fleming topped the Sentinels' JVs with 12 points, and Talia Young contributed eight.
Fort Hill (2-1) is at Southern on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge (1-1) hosts Frankfort (2-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg 55, Union 40
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg had five scorers contribute at least nine points, and the Vikings won the battle for Grant County, dispatching Union at the Petersburg Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.
After a contentious opening quarter that ended with the Vikings leading 15-14, Petersburg upped its defense and Braylee Corbin scored nine in the second to lead 31-21 at halftime.
The Vikings led 46-30 entering the fourth and held on for the 15-point victory to improve to 4-0. Union fell to 2-1.
Corbin finished with a team-high 14 points on seven field goals to lead Petersburg. Kennedy Kaposy and Mickala Taylor also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Sadie Dayton and Abby Alt came up just short of the 10-point threshold with nine apiece.
Union was led by Bridgette Knapp with 14 points. Alyson Streets tallied nine and Hailee Whitacre contributed seven. Petersburg made 24 field goals and went 5 for 14 at the line. Union made 14 baskets and 8 of 14 free throws.
Petersburg committed 19 fouls to Union's 15. Corbin fouled out for the Vikings and Whitacre did so for Union.
Petersburg faces Moorefield (2-0) in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Union faces Pendleton County in the consolation game.
Calvary 45, Grace 30
CRESAPTOWN — Calvary continued its hot start to the campaign, turning back Grace for its fourth straight win to begin the year.
Leading 12-2 after the first quarter, Calvary scored just four points in the second. However, the Eagles adjusted at halftime and tallied 18 points in the third to pull away from Grace for good.
"We had a little discussion at half and they came out and responded scoring game-high 18 points in the third quarter," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "I was so proud of them, not for just playing hard, but for responding after half. It shows their character and how winners respond to the being called out.”
Bethany Carrington garnered a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, adding four steals. Izzy Kendall was second on Calvary with 12 points with seven assists and four steals.
“Bethany dominated the boards and scored consistently in every quarter," Ricker said. "She is just a ball player.
"Izzy controlled the game from the point guard position. ... She was also playing shut-down defense on their best player and was dishing the ball."
Emmy Wilson stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sadie Strawderman accounted for eight points, showing touch in the mid-range.
Grace was led by Marlie Snyder and Emma Smith, who both finished with six points. Jillian Harper and Elise Barnhart each score four.
Calvary (4-0) hosts Shalom on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
