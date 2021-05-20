KEYSER, W.Va. — Frankfort star Brady Whitacre had the right kind of problem when he came to the plate during the sixth inning against Keyser on Wednesday.
Whitacre needed to pause play to retrieve his shin guard, which was being guarded by first base coach Mike Orndorff. He had left it there after reaching base earlier that very inning — nine batters and seven runs ago.
Frankfort nearly batted around twice in the sixth, scoring nine runs, to win the marathon 24-13 over Keyser in what, at 3 hours and 30 minutes, may have been one of the longest seven-inning games ever played.
“Too many errors on both sides of the baseball, that’s how you score 37 runs in a game,” Falcons head coach Matt Miller said. “It’s a rivalry game, you always want to win against a rival. I was frustrated we even let them back in the game.
“That inning we finally focused at the plate, drove some baseballs. ... They made some mistakes, gave us some free bases, and then hit a couple doubles in a row and scored a bunch of runs.”
The Frankfort letdown Miller referenced occurred during the fourth and fifth innings, where the Golden Tornado trimmed a 10-2 deficit to a tie game.
After a Keyser error and a balk to start the sixth, Logan Kinser laid down a bunt in a rare show of Falcons small-ball, and the Golden Tornado threw it away to plate Kinser for the go-ahead run at 11-10.
Thirteen more Frankfort hitters would come to the plate in the frame, as a nine spot — facilitated by Keyser defensive miscues, it had seven in the game — blew the game open.
“In two games, we haven’t proved to Frankfort that we can play any defense,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “They booted a few, but I believe I’ve got (Miller) beat on that one, too.
“When we pitch and we play defense, we win games. When we don’t, we don’t win games.”
Both teams finished with 16 hits Wednesday evening.
Whitacre led Frankfort with a 4 for 5 performance at the plate, two of which were doubles, driving in five runs and scoring five more times himself at the top of the lineup.
Ben Nestor finished 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Peyton Clark also connected for three hits, one a double, to plate three runs. Colton McTaggart and Kinser ended with two hits apiece. Kinser equaled Whitacre with a team-high two doubles.
Despite the double-digit defeat, Keyser was well in the game after five innings. The Golden Tornado plated six in the fifth, the big hits a two-RBI double by Noah Broadwater and run-scoring singles from Sammy Bradfield, Konner Bennett and Logan Rotruck.
Broadwater finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two doubles, and Bradfield hit safely three times with a ribbie and a steal.
Darrick Broadwater crushed a two-run double off the center-field fence in the seventh. He ended the night 3 for 5, and Rotruck and Seth Healy accumulated two hits each. Benny Oates hit a double.
Whitacre picked up the win for Frankfort in relief, and Bennett was the losing pitcher.
Frankfort (7-5) faces Grafton tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Keyser (6-7) has a doubleheader against East Hardy tomorrow beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The two Mineral County rivals aren’t scheduled to play again this year, but they may square off in postseason play.
“We’re going to see (Keyser) in the section again,” Miller said. “In my opinion, they’re definitely the second best team in the section, so we’ll see them again. Maybe even twice more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.