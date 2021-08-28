MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Standing on Moorefield’s 11-yard line late in the third quarter, Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman came over to his hobbled fullback, Parker VanMeter, and asked him, “Do you have one more in you?”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound VanMeter obliged, and after taking the handoff toward the right sideline, he cut to his left to shake a would-be tackler and scampered to the house for a decisive 19-0 lead.
“I told you I wouldn’t let you down,” a padless VanMeter said to his 12th-year coach on the sideline, a moment emblematic of Frankfort’s triumph.
It wasn’t easy, but the Falcons gutted it out to beat Moorefield, 19-0, to open the season Friday.
“I’m proud of them for battling because it was physical with the heat,” Whiteman said. “A couple guys went out of the game and some younger guys stepped in and did a good job for us. We made a lot of mistakes, but the main thing is we’re 1-0 and we came out with a win.”
One of those younger guys that rose to the occasion was sophomore quarterback Landon Kinser, who came off the pine in place of Luke Robinette after the Frankfort starter was ejected following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Kinser, and all 150 pounds of him, was called upon with eight minutes left in the third and quarterbacked a pair of touchdown drives. Late in the fourth, the sophomore broke free for a 34-yard run — he finished with 42 yards on four carries — that allowed the Falcons to run out the clock.
“He has a lot of guts,” Whiteman said of Kinser, who will be the QB next week with Robinette facing a one-game suspension. “He’s got a lot of reps at quarterback, and he did a phenomenal job stepping in there tonight. Can’t say more about him.
“On those belly keepers around the edge, he did a great job to keep the clock running and keeping our offense together.”
Prior to VanMeter’s score, freshman Corbin Stone punched it in from the one with 4:27 left in the third quarter. Frankfort benefitted from a short field after Moorefield fumbled the ball and Micah Thomson recovered it — playing in his final game for Frankfort before moving to Florida.
“They hung in there, they bent but they didn’t break,” Whiteman said of his defense. “It was a good effort in all phases of the game. Like I said, it’s tough to play in this kind of heat, and they did a good job.”
It was just that kind of night for the Yellow Jackets. Their defense couldn’t quite find a way to get the Falcons off the field, and their offense couldn’t quite move the chains.
Frankfort won the yardage battle 310-134 and had nine more first downs, 17-8. The Yellow Jackets didn’t have a first down during the whole third quarter.
The Falcons, who improved to 25-7 in the series and have won 7 of 9 against Moorefield, were led by Peyton Clark with 14 carries for 100 yards. As a team, Frankfort gashed the Yellow Jackets for 288 yards on 46 carries.
Robinette, who had 42 yards on the ground, VanMeter, who tallied 60, and Clark were frequently contacted at the point of attack, but Moorefield wasn’t able to wrap them up.
“Tackling is something we work on three days a week,” Yellow Jackets head coach Matt Altobello said. “We work it without pads, we work it with pads, we work it on dummies, we work it on tackling wheels.
“That’s one of those things that those guys now have to understand, they wrap up and run their feet, and now the next guy’s coming to help you. The third guy’s coming to help you. ... We have to have that initial contact and wrap our arms first.”
Frankfort scored its first touchdown when Joel Myers burst 28 yards to the house with 5:51 left in second quarter, capping a 5-play, 70-yard scoring drive.
Myers also stopped Moorefield’s best drive of the night on defense, when he swatted away a deep pass by Branson See on the Falcons’ 30 to stymie the series.
Frankfort missed two PAT’s, one after each of the first two scores, before sophomore Marshall Smith converted following its final TD.
For Moorefield, See completed 7 of 13 passes for 66 yards, and Gavin Wolfe was the leading rusher with 50 yards.
While the result wasn’t what the Yellow Jackets had envisioned in their home opener, Altobello and his team were happy to hear the roar of the crowd and play under the lights once again.
“It was awesome,” Altobello said. “A lot of people here, first game, exciting. Being one of the only games in the area, people are going to come out, and they’re gonna watch. So it was exciting to see the fans here.
“I love that both bands were here. That’s the atmosphere that we missed.”
Moorefield (0-1) looks to get back on track Friday at Pocahontas County, a 34-14 winner over Tucker County.
Frankfort (1-0) will hope its younger guys rise to the occasion once again in a home matchup against Hampshire, who routed Preston, 21-0.
“Luke’s not going to be able to play, but Landon will step in there and do a good job,” Whiteman said. “I’m anxious to see the film to see what Hampshire has, what they bring to the table.
“We’ve just got to heal up. We missed a lot of blocking assignments tonight that we have to clean up, but we got the victory and that’s all that matters.”
