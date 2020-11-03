CUMBERLAND — Incumbents Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini won reelection to the Cumberland City Council in unofficial results in Tuesday’s general election.
With few candidates stepping forward to run, Frazier and Marchini won handily. Frazier received 4,095 votes with Marchini placing second with 3,134 votes.
The race featured just two challengers in Sylvester Young III, who had 948 votes, and Robin Hood Constitution (aka Mark Shryock) with 866 votes.
Vote totals included early voting, mail-in ballots received by Nov. 2 and in-person voting taking place at Allegany County’s six voting centers on Tuesday.
Frazier was first elected to the City Council in 2016. Marchini was appointed to the council in January 2019 after then-Councilman Dave Caporale won election to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Since first being elected in 2016, Frazier is often a dissenting voice on the council. He has been an advocate for the rights of residents in the planned Cumberland Gateway commercial development site. Often referred to as the Rolling Mill district, Frazier often speaks in support of those who have not desired to sell their home to the developer.
Frazier was also the lone dissenting vote when the City Council voted in June 2017 to raise the real estate tax rate by 9.75%.
Marchini has extensive experience as a public servant. She served two four-year terms (2010 to 2018) on the Allegany County Board of Education.
She has been an advocate for transparency during her tenure. During a recent council work session on the plans for the $9.6 million Baltimore Street Redevelopment project, Marchini urged the council to discuss any proposals openly in the public meeting and not place them on the consent agenda for quick approval.
Frazier and Marchini remain on the four-member council with Seth Bernard and Rock Cioni. Bernard’s and Cioni’s seats aren’t up for election until 2022. A fifth vote on the council is delivered by Mayor Ray Morriss, who was elected Cumberland’s mayor in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.