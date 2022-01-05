CUMBERLAND — A Frederick man was jailed Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in the 1200 block of Willowbrook Road.
Cumberland Police said Tyler Henry Dolan forced open doors of the vehicle and attempted to drive away before a person intervened and removed him from the vehicle.
Dolan was arrested after he was located by police nearby and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft $25,000 to under $100,000, rogue and vagabond, climbing into a vehicle with malicious intent and willful motor vehicle tampering without owner's consent.
He was being held without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
