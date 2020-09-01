Frederick Street incident prompts arrest

CUMBERLAND — Å city woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested during an investigation of an assault complaint Monday in the 300 block of Frederick Street, Cumberland Police said.
Officers arrested Melissa Ann VanMeter, 50, on charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and disturbing the peace.
VanMeter was granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance during a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
Police said a person in a vehicle was allegedly assaulted by VanMeter, who also reportedly stood behind the vehicle to prevent departure from the area.
