CUMBERLAND — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are expected to drench the region
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood watch from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.
In its advisory, the weather service said moderate to heavy showers with scattered strong thunderstorms were possible.
"Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible,” according to the weather statement.”
