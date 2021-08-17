National Weather Service logo

CUMBERLAND — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are expected to drench the region

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood watch from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday. 

In its advisory, the weather service said moderate to heavy showers with scattered strong thunderstorms were possible. 

"Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible,” according to the weather statement.”

