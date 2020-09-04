CUMBERLAND —The Allegany County Health Department will again offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
Participants are asked to bring a driver’s license or other ID that shows their name, address and date of birth. Participants do not need an appointment, a doctor’s order or an insurance card.
The clinic will be held rain or shine from 1 to 6 p.m under the Ag Expo Pavilion, which is sheltered from the rain.
All patients will remain in the vehicle and a nurse will swab each patient’s throat.
Antibody testing will not be offered at the clinic.
Results can be expected in two to five days and patients who test positive will be notified by the health department. Those testing negative will not be contacted, but can call the health department to confirm their result.
For more information, call the health department at 301-759-5000.
