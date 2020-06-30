CUMBERLAND — Two free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics will be held July 9 and July 12 in Allegany County.
According to a release issued Tuesday afternoon, the clinics will be held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on July 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinics are free and open to the public, and neither an appointment or doctor's referral are required. Insurance is not required, either.
Anyone who wishes to receive a test must provide identification. The clinics will be held rain or shine underneath the cover of the Ag Expo Pavilion, and participants can expect test results returned in two to four days' time.
“The Health Department is excited to have the opportunity to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing that is free and open to the public. We encourage individuals to come out and get tested,” Health Officer Jenelle Mayer said in the release.
The department reported on Monday that four inmates at North Branch Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19. None have required hospitalization.
To date, Allegany County has seen 204 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
For more information on the clinics, call the Allegany County Health Department at 301-759-5000.
