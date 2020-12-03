CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland has arranged for two days of free COVID-19 testing next week for employees of Cumberland-based businesses.
“The city will be sponsoring a two-day drive-through COVID test event for employees of Cumberland businesses,” read a news release from the city. “All employees working at businesses within Cumberland are eligible for the test, which will be administered by PharmaCare staff, at no cost to themselves or to their employer.”
The testing will be conducted at Constitution Park from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Employers located within the city must preregister their participating employees no later than noon Monday using the link https://forms.gle/52FoU4kZ9QD5GpHH7.
Pre-registration, according to the release, allows PharmaCare staff to “minimize wait times on-site by having the relevant information on hand.”
On the selected days of testing, pre-registered employees are asked to enter Constitution Park using Parkview Avenue and will be directed to a tent alongside the activities building. Participants will remain in their vehicles for the test.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said the test will provide rapid turnaround where other free testing in the area has taken nearly a week.
“The turnaround time for these is 24 hours,” he said. “The turnaround time for the other free sites was anywhere from three to six days. We decided to help because if you have half a dozen employees and one tests positive and everyone has to get tested ... you have to close down for three to five days until all the test results come back; that could really hurt a business.
“We looked at this as a way to get test results back quicker,” Morriss said. “If people test negative then they could reopen rather than staying closed for five days.”
Aeon Technologies, in partnership with PharmaCare, will communicate test results to the individual tested and report test results to the state of Maryland as required by current laws.
Morriss said people who show no symptoms should also be tested.
“People who have no symptoms, that is always the concern,” Morriss said. “Everybody has to realize that even if they are not having symptoms they could be the one that is the carrier. That is why it is important for everybody to follow the regulations. Even if you don’t feel sick, you actually may be sort of immune to it, it doesn’t affect your system. But it can impact another member of your family.”
Morriss said he recognized the challenge citizens are facing.
“It is critical that everyone follows the executive order, wear their masks and social distance. More importantly, stay home and only go out when it is absolutely necessary to be out, and limit contact with other people to the greatest extent possible,” he said.
“You may be doing all the right things, but in your group of people if there is a couple of people who aren’t being as careful as you are, then it dramatically increases your chances of coming down with it.”
Morriss said the vaccine should have an impact.
“The vaccine coming out is critical and the willingness for people to take the vaccine,” he said. “It will be (initially) the health care workers, first responders and of course the people in long-term care. They need to take the vaccine and hope they are protected.”
Any questions regarding the city’s COVID testing event should be directed to Melissa Penrod at 301-759-6446.
