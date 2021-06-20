CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Theatre will present free Shakespeare in the Park performances as part of a partnership with Maryland Entertainment Group of Hagerstown to embark on three-week tour of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The show will continue its run in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, on June 19 and at the Grantsville Town Park on June 20 at 6 p.m.
The tour will conclude in Cumberland in the garden of the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts on Washington Street for two performances on June 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.
Admission is free and residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most recognized, celebrated and produced comedies.
Theseus and Hippolyta, about to marry, are figures from mythology. In the woods outside Athens, two young men and two young women sort themselves out into couples — but not before they form first one love triangle and then another.
The king and queen of fairyland, Oberon and Titania, battle over custody of an orphan boy; Oberon uses magic to make Titania fall in love with a weaver named Bottom, whose head is temporarily transformed into that of a donkey by a hobgoblin or “puck,” Robin Goodfellow. Finally, Bottom and his companions ineptly stage the tragedy of “Pyramus and Thisbe.”
The cast features a diverse group of actors, including several veterans from both CT and MEG.
The four lovers are played by Western Maryland residents Bailey Hovermale (Helena) and Jacob Reese (Demetrius), and Adam Marino (Lysander) and Alexandra Shephard (Hermia), who reside in New York City.
Appearing as the residents of the Fairy Realm are Sam Little (artistic director of MEG) as Oberon, Kimberli Rowley (co-artistic director of CT) as Titania and Seth Thompson as Puck.
The merry band of mechanicals are led by Sean Besecker of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, as Bottom and include Andrew Shifler (Quince), Andrew Payne (Snout), Adam Wennick (Flute), Jacob Waeyaert (Starvling) and Richie Dobson (Snug)..
The cast also features Emily Haworth (Hippolyta), McClairen Eisenhour (Cobweb), Madeleine Davis (Peasblossom), Jillian Dugan (Mustardseed) and Maverick McKee (Egeus).
The show is under the direction of Little with assistance from Rowley.
Bekah Brown serves as the stage manager. The design team consists of Robin Shaner (costume design) and Jennifer Clark (props design and assistant costumer) with set design by Rhett Wolford and David DiFalco.
The show is performed with one short intermission and is appropriate for all ages.
