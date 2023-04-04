CUMBERLAND — As an added incentive for folks to shop downtown during construction for the Baltimore Street Improvement Project, the first two hours of hourly parking will be free at the George Street garage.
An order to authorize the inducement was approved at Tuesday’s mayor and city council meeting.
“It’s gotten very real,” Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said of construction equipment on the Baltimore Street project site.
According to the directive, all parkers will be required to check in and out at the garage.
“The kiosks have been updated,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said of settings that provide the 120-minute construction special.
The order also included a bulk monthly parking incentive for an individual or entity that enters into a new 12-month lease for a minimum of five spaces at the George Street garage, which currently has more than 180 vacant spaces that don’t produce income, city officials said.
The monthly rate for the first lease period will be $25 per space, and the lease may be renewed for additional twelve-month terms at a monthly rate of $35 per space.
Cumberland’s parking rates have not increased since 2009.
Compared to pre-pandemic fiscal 2019, fiscal 2022 revenue for the George and parking garage decreased 11%.
More actions
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, sections of the city’s code were lifted to permit open containers of alcohol within certain areas of the downtown during Friday After Five events from 5 to 11 p.m. May 5, June 2 and July 7.
The areas include Mechanic at Bedford Street south to Harrison Street; Harrison Street east to Queen City Drive; Queen City Drive north to Baltimore Street; Baltimore Street west to George Street; George Street north to Butler Alley; and Butler Alley to Frederick and Bedford Streets via Centre Street.
No open glass containers will be permitted.
The mayor was also authorized to execute a $400 license agreement with Sharon Marvin for the operation of the pool area concession stand at Constitution Park through Sept. 30.
And, the mayor and council authorized abatement of certain non-collectable personal property taxes for tax years 2011-2019 that total $28,375.89.
“We’re taking a very aggressive stand on our taxes due,” Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka said.
