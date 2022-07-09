CUMBERLAND — After some years off, Friday After Five resumed in downtown Cumberland on Friday evening.
The concert series used to fill the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall with music lovers and shop and restaurant-goers during its original run. Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said Wednesday ahead of the concert that she's hoping for similarly large crowds the rest of this summer, and hopefully for years to come.
The series is well-timed to that end, Kelleher said: Friday's launch with Queen City Funk and Soul fell the night before the Allegany High School reunion planned for Canal Place on Saturday, and the planned September show falls in line with Heritage Days weekend.
Shows will be held the second Friday of each month through October. Acts aren't confirmed for August or September quite yet, Kelleher said, but Butterscotch Blonde will play on Oct. 14.
The concert series' return, Kelleher said, is shaping up to be "a very positive thing" based on the feedback received thus far.
"I think that people are hungry to do more and get out, and we've gotten a lot of feedback that people loved Friday After Five and the music downtown," Kelleher said. "The hope is that next year, we would maybe do a whole series of Friday After Five starting in May or maybe April, depending on the weather, but definitely May."
American Rescue Plan funds awarded to the DDC helped revive the concert series, Kelleher said.
With the planned renovations to the pedestrian mall slated to potentially start in coming months, Kelleher said officials will likely relocate the series elsewhere in town for its 2023 run. Canal Place would probably be the most convenient location, Kelleher said, but no plans are confirmed.
