FRIENDSVILLE — A detached garage at a Cherry Lane residence was damaged by fire early Monday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire at the David and Sandra Friend property at 355 Cherry Lane was discovered at 2:22 a.m. by the owner.
The fire started in a furnace room of the wood frame structure, but the cause has not been determined, fire officials said.
A dozen firefighters from the Deep Creek Lake Volunteer Fire Department needed about 10 minutes to control the blaze.
The property loss was estimated at $100,000, according to the fire marshal's office.
